Axiomtek eBOX100B Combines Intel Power, Expandable I/O, and Rugged Design for Automation Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released the eBOX100B, a fanless embedded system powered by the Intel Processor N150 (Twin Lake) and 8GB LPDDR5 onboard memory (16GB optional) in an energy-efficient design. Despite its compact 155 × 110 × 60 mm form factor, the solution offers a variety of I/O including 2.5GbE LAN, HDMI, COM, USB, and an 8-channel DIO. Designers can simply enhance functionality through M.2 and Mini PCIe slots, allowing NVMe SSDs, Wi-Fi/LTE modules, or custom interfaces without redesign.

The eBOX100B has an operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and supports intelligent power management with ignition control and USB power on/off guaranteeing efficient operation in challenging and solitary industrial environments. For complete ruggedness and continuous durability, it complies with the IP40 rating and meets MIL-STD vibration and shock endurance standards.

According to the press release, as part of Intel’s new-generation Atom-class platform, the solution delivers a seamless upgrade path from legacy designs while ensuring long-term availability with up to 10 years of product lifecycle support.

DIN-rail mounting makes the eBOX100B ideal for OT-centric environments such as monitoring systems, energy cabinets, automation control panels, and edge gateways.

Highlights:

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core SoC (Twin Lake)

8GB LPDDR5 onboard (16GB option)

Wide operating temperature from -40°C to +70°C

Intelligent power management: ignition and USB power on/off control

2 2.5GbE, 6 USB, 1 DIO, and 4 COM

2 HDMI (FHD) for dual display

M.2 Key E 2230, M.2 Key M 2280, and Mini PCIe

Front-access I/O design

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27901&C=eBOX100B&upcat=144.