Caterpillar’s Creed Preparing for CES Keynote

By Chad Cox

November 18, 2025

CES 2026 welcomes Joe Creed, Caterpillar CEO, as a keynote speaker offering insights on how Caterpillar has stayed relevant for 100 years, and how he envisions the next 100. “CES is where innovators show up and bold ideas come to life,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. “I’m thrilled to welcome CEO Joe Creed and Caterpillar to the CES keynote stage to show how technology is transforming the way we build.”

Wednesday, January 7th, Creed will deliver his address at 9:00 a.m. located in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian

During the show, Caterpillar is expected to highlight its latest innovations in AI, machine learning, and autonomous functionality ideal for customers needing to dig, mine, build, power, and evolve. It will showcase its evolution in autonomous machines and the impact of AI on the industry.

“We are building on our strong legacy of innovation, rapidly expanding our tech capabilities in new ways that help solve our customers’ toughest challenges,” said Creed. “CES is the place to showcase Caterpillar as an advanced technology leader in industrial equipment with expertise that extends beyond moving earth to include intelligent systems and integrated digital platforms that anticipate, evolve and optimize customer outcomes for a better tomorrow.”

