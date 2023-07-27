Embedded Computing Design

Cool Your Chips with SEPA’s HXB100

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 27, 2023

News

Image Credit: SEPA Europe

Eschbach, Germany. Cooling down is a hot topic right now, and SEPA Europe decided to do something about it, at least for cooler chips. SEPA’s HXB100 chip cooler allows for chip cooling on multiple components with one fan, saving the cost and maintenance of having to add more. With mobile devices in mind, SEPA developed the HXB100 in a 100 g, 100 x 75 x 13 mm design.

For fail-safe cooling, durable ball bearings are utilized creating a maturity of 350.000 h (MTBF at 40°C). The design boasts an aluminum heatsink and a black oxide coating leading to the increase of heat output. SEPA’s HXB100 comes with a milled underside extending the fanned area in user’s applications.

SEPA offers pre-assembled HXB100 chip coolers for a safe and easy connection. The solution ommits the need for solder connections or spring clips when installing into a system.

For more information, visit sepa-europe.com/en.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Security
Automotive
Image Credit: Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Revs Up Infotainment Connectivity with its Stack

July 21, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: ETSI
ETSI's ISG RIS Report Focuses on Future Wireless Systems

July 21, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Crypto4A
Crypto4A Delivers Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Agility, Mobility, and Scalability

July 26, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
AdaCore’s GNAT Pro Now Supports Rust

July 27, 2023

MORE