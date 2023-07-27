Cool Your Chips with SEPA’s HXB100

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SEPA Europe Eschbach, Germany. Cooling down is a hot topic right now, and SEPA Europe decided to do something about it, at least for cooler chips. SEPA’s HXB100 chip cooler allows for chip cooling on multiple components with one fan, saving the cost and maintenance of having to add more. With mobile devices in mind, SEPA developed the HXB100 in a 100 g, 100 x 75 x 13 mm design.

For fail-safe cooling, durable ball bearings are utilized creating a maturity of 350.000 h (MTBF at 40°C). The design boasts an aluminum heatsink and a black oxide coating leading to the increase of heat output. SEPA’s HXB100 comes with a milled underside extending the fanned area in user’s applications.

SEPA offers pre-assembled HXB100 chip coolers for a safe and easy connection. The solution ommits the need for solder connections or spring clips when installing into a system.

For more information, visit sepa-europe.com/en.