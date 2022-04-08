Extensive Range of 7.0-inch TFT Display Modules Released from RDS

Review Display Systems (RDS) announced availability of a complete range of industrial specification, wide aspect ratio 7.0-inch TFT display modules.

RDS is now able to source, supply, and support a line-up of cost effective, industry standard 7.0-inch TFT display modules that are suitable for use in a broad range of industry sectors, applications, and operating environments.

According to RDS, he 7.0-inch display modules feature a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio and are available in variety of resolutions including 800 x 480 pixels (WVGA), 1024 x 600 pixels (WSVGA), and 1280 x 800 pixels (WXGA). In-plane switching (IPS) is available on some of the 7.0-inch display modules which enables exceptional optical performance, highly consistent color reproduction and wide viewing angles. Long-lifetime LED backlights with brightness specifications from 300cd/m² up to high luminance 1500cd/m² versions are supported. For harsh environments, an extended operating temperature range of -30°C to +85°C is also available.

Choices of data interfaces includes 24-bit RGB, 6-bit and 8-bit LVDS and MIPI (Mobile Industry Processor Interface) enable support for a color palette of up to 16.7 million colors. Interconnect options include FFC (flat flexible cable) and ZIF (zero insertion force) connectors.

Resistive and multi-touch projected capacitive (PCap) touch solutions are available to aid and assist in the development and implementation of graphical user interfaces.

Review Display Systems can provide comprehensive technical support and advice to ensure that the optimum display solution can be provided, while product longevity and continuity of supply can be assured.

Justin Coleman, display business manager, RDS said, “Over recent years, the widescreen 7.0-inch TFT display module has become an informal industry standard. At RDS we are able to supply, support and design-in a wide range of cost effective 7.0-inch TFT display modules with different options and value-added features. This concept provides engineers with the ability to enhance, upgrade and add new features to their products without the need to redesign their mechanical fixtures and fittings, or change the electronics driving the display.”

