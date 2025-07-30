GÖPEL electronic’s FlashFOX Supports Scalable Synchronous and Asynchronous Programming

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: GÖPEL electronic GÖPEL electronic announced it has engineered its universal programmer FlashFOX to be scalable allowing users to program large panels or complex PCBA with various flash devices in parallel and quickly. Contingent on the programming task, several of the 4- or 8-channel programmers can be interconnected so that 16, 20, 32 or more parallel channels are available in increments of four.

Each FlashFOX channel can run in sync or separately, with either every channel performing the same flashing task, or operating in parallel to program different modules with individual data. This is useful when programming serial numbers on PCBA, which must be programmed in parallel but always be distinct. The FlashFOX can repeatedly retrieve the latest content or images from a central data server via streaming and WLAN, ensuring firmware and programming data are up to date and consistent.

According to the press release, the FlashFOX is the first programmer with WLAN connectivity, permitting easy integration into IoT environments. It can be easily and securely configured, controlled, and verified via any web browser utilizing the integrated web server, without the requirement for separate PC software enabling remote maintenance of the programmers.

For more information, visit goepel.com/embedded-jtag-solutions/loesungen/fuer-die-produktion/stand-alone-systeme/flashfox.