Embedded Computing Design

ICP Germany Releases Powerful Embedded PC Leveraging Intel Processors

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

November 30, 2022

News

Image Provided by ICP Germany

GERMANY. ICP Germany released its E410-13CMI fanless embedded PC leveraging 10th generation Intel Core I3, I5, I7 and I9 desktop processors with up to 10 processor cores and 35 watts and includes two network ports with Intel® i219-LM GbE and i210-AT GbE network IC, four USB 3.0, 8 GPIO, six USB2.0 ports with audio functionality.

Expansion is made easy by utilizing a M.2 2230 E-Key with USB, PEX1, Intel Integrated Connectivity I/O Interface (CNVi), an M.2 2242/2280 M-Key with SATA, a Mini-PCIe with USB2.0, SATA, PEX1 signal, a mini PCIe mSATA, and a M.2 2280 slot with SATA signal in a 2.5" SATA mounting frame.

Two DIMM sockets are available to install up to 64GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory with a clock frequency of 2933MHz and Intel HD graphics supporting a dual display. The operational temperature range is between -20 °C to 50 °C.

Noted Features:

  • Fanless Embedded PC
  • 10th generation Intel® CoreTM I processors (Comet Lake)
  • Intel® H420E chipset
  • Max. 64GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory
  • Dual Display Support
  • M.2 and mini PCI Express full size expansion slots
  • USB, HDMI, DP, GbE, RS-232/422/485

Ideal Applications:

  • Automation
  • Industrial control
  • Machine Vision
  • Data logger
  • Industrial PC

 

(Full Data Sheet can be viewed here.)   

For more information, visticp-deutschland.de.

