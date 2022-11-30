ICP Germany Releases Powerful Embedded PC Leveraging Intel Processors

By Chad Cox

News

Image Provided by ICP Germany GERMANY. ICP Germany released its E410-13CMI fanless embedded PC leveraging 10th generation Intel Core I3, I5, I7 and I9 desktop processors with up to 10 processor cores and 35 watts and includes two network ports with Intel® i219-LM GbE and i210-AT GbE network IC, four USB 3.0, 8 GPIO, six USB2.0 ports with audio functionality.

Expansion is made easy by utilizing a M.2 2230 E-Key with USB, PEX1, Intel Integrated Connectivity I/O Interface (CNVi), an M.2 2242/2280 M-Key with SATA, a Mini-PCIe with USB2.0, SATA, PEX1 signal, a mini PCIe mSATA, and a M.2 2280 slot with SATA signal in a 2.5" SATA mounting frame.

Two DIMM sockets are available to install up to 64GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory with a clock frequency of 2933MHz and Intel HD graphics supporting a dual display. The operational temperature range is between -20 °C to 50 °C.

Noted Features:

Fanless Embedded PC

10th generation Intel® CoreTM I processors (Comet Lake)

Intel® H420E chipset

Max. 64GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory

Dual Display Support

M.2 and mini PCI Express full size expansion slots

USB, HDMI, DP, GbE, RS-232/422/485

Ideal Applications:

Automation

Industrial control

Machine Vision

Data logger

Industrial PC

(Full Data Sheet can be viewed here.)

For more information, visticp-deutschland.de.