INCOSTARTEC GmbH: pLILLY-M93-X-xx
June 20, 2024
Product
Product Description:
A small integrated processor module with highest performance for intelligent embedded solutions
Highlights:
- NXP i.MX93®️ processor
- Cortex™️-A55 ARM®️, 1.7GHz
- NPU support
- DRAM 2GB LPDDR4L
- eMMC 8, 16 up to 64GB
- μSD Card Slot on Board
Product Website Link:https://incostartec.com/product/plilly-m93-x-xx/?lang=en
Datasheet Link:https://incostartec.com/product/plilly-m93-x-xx/?lang=en
Buy It Now Link:https://incostartec.com/cart-e/?lang=en