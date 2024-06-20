Embedded Computing Design

INCOSTARTEC GmbH: pLILLY-M93-X-xx

June 20, 2024

Product

INCOSTARTEC GmbH: pLILLY-M93-X-xx
Image Credit: INCOSTARTEC GmbH

Product Description:

A small integrated processor module with highest performance for intelligent embedded solutions

Highlights:

  • NXP i.MX93®️ processor
  • Cortex™️-A55 ARM®️, 1.7GHz
  • NPU support
  • DRAM 2GB LPDDR4L
  • eMMC 8, 16 up to 64GB
  • μSD Card Slot on Board

Product Website Link:https://incostartec.com/product/plilly-m93-x-xx/?lang=en

Datasheet Link:https://incostartec.com/product/plilly-m93-x-xx/?lang=en

Buy It Now Link:https://incostartec.com/cart-e/?lang=en

