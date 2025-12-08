albatron.ai Launches TALO-25000 Embedded AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

albatron.ai launched its first embedded AI computing system, the TALO-25000, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and engineered to deliver enhanced AI performance for mission-critical industrial applications. The system supports up to 275 TOPS AI performance utilizing Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU and Ampere GPU ideal for industrial automation and robotic intelligence.

“The TALO-25000 represents a major step forward in rugged edge AI computing," said Thomas Su, VP at Albatron.ai. "With NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin at its core and a design optimized for wide-temperature and harsh environments, this system enables our customers to deploy high-performance AI anywhere—whether on the road, in the field, or in demanding industrial operations."

For machine vision, defect detection, and autonomous navigation, the TALO-25000’s native GMSL2 camera interface, with FAKRA-Z connectors, allows multi-camera inputs. The PCIe x8 slot allows flexible expansion such as PoE+ or USB 3.0 for high-bandwidth sensors, LiDAR, or motion control modules.

The TALO-25000 supports a 9V–50V wide-range DC power input and operates within a temperature range between –20°C to 70°C ensuring consistency in harsh environments including in-vehicle computing, outdoor robotics, mobile robots, machine vision, intelligent video analytics, and industrial automation.

Interfaces:

2x Gigabit LAN (optional X-coded M12)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 + 4× USB 3.1 ports

2x COM RS-232/422/485 ports

2x isolated CAN Bus

8x DI + 8x DO isolated digital input and output

Support for 6x antennas via M.2 B-Key and E-Key modules, enabling 5G/Wi-Fi/4G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS communication

