albatron.ai Launches TALO-25000 Embedded AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

December 08, 2025

News

Image Credit: albatron.ai

albatron.ai launched its first embedded AI computing system, the TALO-25000, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and engineered to deliver enhanced AI performance for mission-critical industrial applications. The system supports up to 275 TOPS AI performance utilizing Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU and Ampere GPU ideal for industrial automation and robotic intelligence.

“The TALO-25000 represents a major step forward in rugged edge AI computing," said Thomas Su, VP at Albatron.ai. "With NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin at its core and a design optimized for wide-temperature and harsh environments, this system enables our customers to deploy high-performance AI anywhere—whether on the road, in the field, or in demanding industrial operations."

For machine vision, defect detection, and autonomous navigation, the TALO-25000’s native GMSL2 camera interface, with FAKRA-Z connectors, allows multi-camera inputs. The PCIe x8 slot allows flexible expansion such as PoE+ or USB 3.0 for high-bandwidth sensors, LiDAR, or motion control modules.

The TALO-25000 supports a 9V–50V wide-range DC power input and operates within a temperature range between –20°C to 70°C ensuring consistency in harsh environments including in-vehicle computing, outdoor robotics, mobile robots, machine vision, intelligent video analytics, and industrial automation.

Interfaces:

  • 2x Gigabit LAN (optional X-coded M12)
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 + 4× USB 3.1 ports
  • 2x COM RS-232/422/485 ports
  • 2x isolated CAN Bus
  • 8x DI + 8x DO isolated digital input and output
  • Support for 6x antennas via M.2 B-Key and E-Key modules, enabling 5G/Wi-Fi/4G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS communication

For more information, visit albatron.ai

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

