Keynote Speakers Announced for embedded world North America 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ewNA

Atlanta, Georgia. embedded world North America (ewNA) is returning for its second year, this time in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center from November 4–6, 2025. ewNA is building on its successful debut and will again serve as the preeminent meeting place for the embedded technology community in North America.

The Keynote stage will host visionary leaders Dario Freddi, Managing Director, SECO, and Joe Fabbre, Vice President, Global Technology, Green Hills Software giving speeches on the future of embedded technology and what is driving innovation.

Keynotes:

Dario Freddi, Managing Director, SECO

Title: Beyond GPUs: The Evolution of Edge AI Acceleration

Description: This keynote will examine the current landscape of edge AI acceleration, explore emerging trends, and ultimately what to consider when thinking about a new project.

Joe Fabbre, Vice President, Global Technology, Green Hills Software

Title: Welcome to the embedded software journey… Is that a light at the end of the tunnel? Or a freight train?

Description: Some say we are at a tipping point where the complexity of software is outpacing the software engineer’s ability to keep up. How did this happen? What can we do about it? Can we find our way out of the dark? Can we avoid the freight train?

The keynote discussions will begin three days of learning, exploration, and networking at ewNA 2025. Per the press release, visitors will have the opportunity to expand their insights of the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities affecting the global embedded ecosystem, while also witnessing demonstrations from industry leaders expanding real-world applications and next-generation solutions.

“Embedded systems and IoT technologies are at the heart of every major innovation today,” said Dennis Smith, the CEO of NürnbergMesse North America. “Our keynote speakers bring deep technical expertise and forward-looking perspectives that will equip attendees to tackle today’s challenges and prepare for what’s next in embedded technology.” In addition to keynote presentations, ewNA 2025 will feature an expansive exhibition floor, technical conference sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and networking opportunities designed to connect innovators, engineers, product leaders, and decision-makers from across industries.

Registration and hotel blocks are now open.