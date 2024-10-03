Mouser Electronics is Bringing Experts and Fun to its embedded world North America Booth

Embedded Computing Design

Austin, Texas. Mouser Electronics, Inc., is attending Embedded World North America 2024 where at Booth #2215, technical experts will hold lectures , panels, and opportunities for all to join in relevant discussions while demonstrating Mouser’s latest products, online tools, and technical information needed to accelerate your designs.

"We are excited for the opportunity to sponsor and exhibit at Embedded World North America," said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics' Senior Vice President of Marketing. "As a leading distributor of embedded technologies and components, Mouser looks forward to this new event and sees it as an excellent opportunity to be at the forefront of embedded design and to share information on the newest products from our 1,200-plus manufacturer partners."

Exhibiting its Empowering Innovation Together series, Mouser will provide help with application and prototype development by way of podcasts and articles examining innovative engineering topics affecting today’s design.

Mouser's experts will be on hand to discuss its informative eBooks, the Methods technology, solutions journal, newsletters and new product emails, and technical resource hub.

Another booth highlight will be a video from the first episode of Mouser's new Circuit Showdown contest. Circuit Showdown pits three university electrical and mechanical engineering students against each other, head-to-head, in a design standoff.

For more excitement and competition, Mouser will host a gaming kiosk where players will enjoy the retro arcade stacking game, "Pick, Pack, Stack" as well as a "Spin-to-Win" game, and a sign up to win a Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker

For more information, visit mouser.com.

Click here to redeem your free ticket to the embedded world Expo Floor. Use voucher code SEBO24.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

