Next-Gen Military Computing: 7STARLAKE’s 7SL-3500 Sets New Standard in Liquid-Cooled VPX Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: 7STARLAKE

According to 7STARLAKE, it has introduced the world’s first and only all-in-one, self-contained 3U VPX Liquid-Cooled ATR system, the 7SL-3500. The solution is designed to meet critical functionalities in defense and aerospace applications.

The VPX liquid-cooled ATR is ideal for high-density computing in military environments supporting SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) efficiency, enhanced thermal performance, and a robust, modular design. The 7SL-3500 incorporates a completely sealed, closed-loop liquid cooling system directly into the computing module for a high-performing environment without throttling.

Built on the VITA 48.4 Liquid Flow Through (L.F.T.) standard, it highlights 7STARLAKE’s exclusive Hybrid Conduction L.F.T. Cold Plate Kit and absorb heat from high power processors, allowing liquid coolant to flow through internal channels, creating a constant cooling cycle by recirculating the cooled liquid.

The 7SL-3500 supports up to 500W TDP without the need for external coolant reservoirs and offers up to 10 times greater thermal efficacy than general air-cooled systems of relatable size. It is built on the OpenVPX architecture, and its flexible, scalable design easily accommodates multi-CPU/GPU setups. To guarantee seamless interoperability across diverse platforms, the 7SL-3500 integrates custom 3-slot VPX backplanes and SOSA-aligned slot profiles.

Ideal applications include sensor fusion, threat detection, software-defined radar, and electronic warfare across platforms including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs), next-generation fighter jets, and autonomous ground vehicles.

