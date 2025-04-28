Patrick Hopper Interviews Adrian Boguszewski with Intel at embedded world 2025

Video

Patrick Hopper, Publisher of Embedded Computing Design, talks with Adrian Boguszewski, AI Software Evangelist at Intel, about the AI and OpenVINO demos during embedded world 2025. The first utilizes an everyday apple to show how track and count may look in real world environments achieving 75 frames per second. The next demonstration is a Visual Gen AI that can generate a new image every three seconds.