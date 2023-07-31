Premio Announces Compact, Semi-Rugged Fanless Mini Industrial PC

Premio Inc. recently released the BCO-1000-EHL, an industrial-grade fanless industrial mini computer designed as an alternative to Intel's discontinued NUC Mini PCs. The BCO-1000-EHL, supported by Intel 11th Gen Celeron J Series (Elkhart Lake) processors, aims to enable low-power processing in harsh industrial environments, as well as performance boosts to space-constrained applications such as telematics, transportation, automation systems, industrial controls, and more at the rugged edge.

“With more IIoT devices being deployed at the rugged edge, the demand for low power consumption, durability, and expansive I/O has become increasingly more significant for fanless computing solutions,” said Dustin Seetoo, product marketing director at Premio. “Mission-critical edge workloads require reliability in harsh environments, ensuring uninterrupted performance for low-latency processing and data telemetry.”

The BCO-1000-EHL computer's SoC design can enable up to a 60% increase in overall processing performance over its predecessor. The base model, measuring 142mm x 101mm x 42 mm (WxDxH), is designed to maintain reliability in tough industrial environments. The design is fanless and cableless in order to optimize the device's durability, and allow reliability in wide temperature ranges, wide input voltages, and resistance to shock and vibration.

Industrial-grade features include:

Operating temperature: -20ºC - 50ºC

Shock & vibration resistance: 50G & 5Grms (MIL-STD-810G)

Voltage input: 9 - 36VDC

Over current & over voltage protection

The BCO-1000-EHL's Intel Celeron J6413 10-nanometer chip provides up to four cores and boosts up to 2.3x single and multi-thread performance, 5x graphic performance with integrated Intel UHD graphics, and 4x more memory capacity than the previous BCO-1000-EHL's predecessor. The computer is capable of supporting complex software applications and enables up to three independent 4K displays, and comes with 15 years of embedded lifecycle support.

The BCO-1000-EHL also supports up to 3x EDGEBoost brackets for customization via Premio's EDGEBoost I/O modules. EDGEBoost I/O module options include:

4x USB ports

2x COM (RS-232/422/485) ports

1x DP & DIO port

1x 4K HDMI port

The base model comes equipped with 2x LAN, 4x USB, and 2x COM ports. Internal expansion provides a full-size mini PCIe, a 2.5” SATA SSD/HDD Bay, and a SIM Socket supporting 4G/LTE for data telemetry. The BCO-1000-EHL also features embedded CAN bus onboard to enable direct communication with other machines and network devices, an optional power ignition module to prevent loss of sensitive data in automotive settings, hardware security with TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module), and flexible mounting choices (DIN-Rail & Wall mount).

