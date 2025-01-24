Toradex's New SMARC SoM Family: Reliable, Cost-Effective, and Ready for Tomorrow’s Challenges

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Toradex Toradex is launching a new SMARC System on Module (SoM) Family beginning with the SMARC i.MX 8M Plus and SMARC iMX95 System on Module. The SMARC iMX8M Plus delivers machine learning capabilities with power efficiency ideal for companies currently utilizing the i.MX 6, 7 and 8 SMARC-based designs.

The SMARC iMX95 comes from a collaboration with NXP. According to Toradex, it was the first to bring an i.MX 95 Evaluation Kit that featured the Verdin i.MX 95 EVK to industry. The SoM boasts enhanced abilities, innovative machine learning capabilities, advanced connectivity options, and support for up to 8 cameras.

Highlights:

Proven Quality and Reliability

Excellent Linux Support including OTA and Remote Access: Linux support, including long-term support (LTS) and focusing on Mainline First. The Torizon embedded Linux based on Yocto Project has integrated Over the Air (OTA) Updates, Device Monitoring, and Remote Updates for easy troubleshooting.

Thoroughly Tested Software Releases Everyday

Free Maintenance - Low Total Cost: Long product lifecycles of 10-15 years and the software up to 20 years

Proven supply chain

Industry-Leading Customer Support: Online documentation to one-on-one assistance

Easier Compliance with EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and other standards

Per the company's presse release, These first two members of its SMARC System on Module family will be available by the end of Q1’2025 and will be demonstrated during embedded world Nuremberg.

For more information, visit toradex.com.