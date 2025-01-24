Embedded Computing Design

Toradex's New SMARC SoM Family: Reliable, Cost-Effective, and Ready for Tomorrow’s Challenges

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 24, 2025

News

Image Credit: Toradex

Toradex is launching a new SMARC System on Module (SoM) Family beginning with the SMARC i.MX 8M Plus and SMARC iMX95 System on Module. The SMARC iMX8M Plus delivers machine learning capabilities with power efficiency ideal for companies currently utilizing the i.MX 6, 7 and 8 SMARC-based designs.

The SMARC iMX95 comes from a collaboration with NXP. According to Toradex, it was the first to bring an i.MX 95 Evaluation Kit that featured the Verdin i.MX 95 EVK to industry. The SoM boasts enhanced abilities, innovative machine learning capabilities, advanced connectivity options, and support for up to 8 cameras.

Highlights:

  • Proven Quality and Reliability
  • Excellent Linux Support including OTA and Remote Access:
  • Thoroughly Tested Software Releases Everyday
  • Free Maintenance - Low Total Cost:
    • Long product lifecycles of 10-15 years and the software up to 20 years
  • Proven supply chain
  • Industry-Leading Customer Support:
    • Online documentation to one-on-one assistance
  • Easier Compliance with EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and other standards

Per the company's presse release, These first two members of its SMARC System on Module family will be available by the end of Q1’2025 and will be demonstrated during embedded world Nuremberg.

For more information, visit toradex.com.

