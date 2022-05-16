Premio Offers Intel 10th Generation Embedded Processors in Fanless Industrial Computers

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Premio Inc. released its RCO-6000-CML AI Edge Inference Computers now supporting Intel 10th Generation CML-S (Comet Lake S) and Xeon W processors.

This industrial-grade computing machine is the latest addition to Premio’s flagship line (RCO-6000 Series) of fanless and high-performance socket-type designs, enabling suitable processing for workloads that require intelligent automation, machine learning, and IoT data telemetry.

A key differentiator for the RCO-6000-CML AI Edge Inference computer is its two-piece modular design, allowing system integrators to mix and match performance-based nodes directly for any workload. Upgrades for next-generation processors are hassle-free and can be integrated across a variety of Premio’s “EDGEboost” nodes. Users can select performance nodes that provide options in NVMe storage, high-density SATA storage, and even GPU/M.2 acceleration modules for real-time machine learning applications. This unique mechanical design provides both a rugged and fanless industrial computer that meets performance acceleration requirements for fast processing speeds in real-time.

In addition, its rich I/O options from the motherboard, the RCO-6000-CML AI Edge Inference computer utilizes Premio’s dual slot bracket for modular I/O daughterboards. This specific design supports up to x8 additional LAN & PoE in wired RJ45/M12 connectors, x8 USB 3.1 gen 2 ports, x4 10GbE in RJ45 connectors, and a 5G ready module for low-latency wireless connectivity. Applications that require a variety of I/O connections to IoT sensors can leverage these add-on modules for additional benefits.

“Greater demands for automation and real-time processing require even more I/O connectivity to consolidate analog and digital workloads,” Seetoo added. “Here, our modular daughterboards enable a key advantage for system integrators, increasing flexibility for them to match exact I/O with their edge-level deployments.”

The RCO-6000-CML AI Edge Inference Computer leverages rich performance enhancements provided by Intel 10th Generation CML S Processors and W480E Chipset support. The LGA1200 socket design is combined with Intel’s W480E chipset to deliver augmented peripheral performance for low latency edge responsiveness. A key feature in this release is the ability to use Intel XEON processors for server-grade performance in a fanless thermal profile. The Intel XEON W-1290TE is a 35W TDP processor that delivers 10 cores for multitasking and supports error correction code (ECC) memory for data redundancy in mission-critical applications. Implementing XEON processors ensures ideal performance benchmarks amid compute-intensive applications. Gigabit wireless speeds, PCIe 3.0 lanes, SATA ports, and high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 also enable RCO-6000-CML AI Edge Inference Computers with I/O integration options for transmitting data to and from sensory devices sitting at the edge.

The RCO-6000-CML is modular and comes configurable with EDGEBoost Nodes for performance-driven building blocks. The base model RCO-6000-CML Series is a fanless, rugged computing solution capable of performing computing at the edge while enduring harsh environmental conditions. Industrial-grade fanless designs ensure reliability in wider temperatures ( -25C to 70C), wider input voltages (9-48VDC), and resistance to shock (50G) and vibrations (5GRMS). The top node can also be configured with x3 2.5” SATA SSDs, 1x internal 2.5” SATA SSDs at 9mm height, and 2x external hot-swappable SATA SSDs at 7mm height.

Several optimized technologies have converged to promote real-time, in-depth responsiveness at the edge. Multi-core CPUs and advanced GPUs stand ready to perform numerous parallel processes, while 5G, 10GbE, and I/O technologies wait to receive and offload volumes of rich data. SSD (solid-state drive) storage offers a more rugged data repository than its HDD (hard disk drive) counterpart. IoT integrators and industrial automation operators can rely on the RCO-6000-CML AI Edge inference computer to manage the most complex workloads in space-constrained deployments that experience harsh environmental conditions. Premio’s AI Edge Inference Computers are tested and validated to ensure reliable performance amid deployments in the harshest environmental settings.

The RCO-6000-CML AI Edge Inference computer can process an influx of data and make critical decisions in real-time with its performance-based features. Key benefits are better responses to situational data, low-latency data processing, and mission critical business insights based on actionable intelligence.

For more information, visit www.premioinc.com