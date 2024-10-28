Product of the Week: Sealevel Systems’ Flexio Fanless Industrial Computers

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Mission-critical industrial applications are often challenged with providing flexibility, reliability, connectivity, high-performance computing, and much more to environments that can sometimes be unpredictable and dangerous.

Some of these environments are affected by dust, vibration, and extreme temperatures, and safety must often be a top priority, for example, in automation, point-of-sale, test and measurement, medical, and security.

The Flexio F1 series of fanless industrial computers from Sealevel Systems is designed to excel in rugged environments. They feature a variety of flexible, expandable I/O configurations, an Intel industrial processor, and a rugged enclosure for thermal transfer.

The Flexio Fanless Industrial Computers in Action

The Flexio F1 solution is powered by a Quad-core Intel Atom or Core processor. It supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory with two SODIMM slots in dual-channel configuration without ECC functionality.

For storage, the Flexio F1 supports PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSDs with capacities options of 128 GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, but the drive itself is not included and must be added separately.

For connectivity and I/O, the solution supports the following as the base configuration:

(4) RS-232/422/485 software-configurable serial ports

(3) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

(1) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (capable of DisplayPort)

(1) Gigabit Ethernet port

(1) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port

(1) DisplayPort

(1) HDMI port

For expandable I/O, the solution supports:

USB to 8 A/D, 2 Optically Isolated Inputs, and 2 Solid-State Relay Outputs

USB to 2-Port RS-232/RS-422/RS-485

4-Port USB 2.0 Hub with (4) downstream USB ports

USB to 4 Optically Isolated Inputs/4 Form C Relay Outputs

Getting Started with the Flexio Fanless Industrial Computers

The Flexio F1 series of fanless industrial computers are compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10 IoT 2021 LTSC, and Ubuntu Linux. The solutions’ fanless design also supports an operating temperature range of 0° to 50°C and options for DIN rail or VESA mounting/installation.

Additional features include a UEFI BIOS, TPM 2.0 for system security, an operating voltage of 9-36V DC, storage temperature from -40°C to 85°C (-40°F to 185°F), humidity range from 5 – 90% for relative humidity, non-condensing, and dimensions of 10.5” (L) X 5.324” (W) X 3.145” (H).

Additional Resources: