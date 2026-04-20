Embedded Computing Design

Register for Hardware Pioneers Max 2026 at Excel London and Save 20% on VIP Tickets

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 20, 2026

News

Image Credit: Hardware Pioneers Max

Being held on June 10th and 11th, Hardware Pioneers Max 2026 will be at Excel London with attendees including 6,000 engineers and technology leaders and more than 250 global exhibitors.

According to the press release, the move to Excel London was due to Hardware Pioneers Max doubling in size from previous shows and has now become the largest event of its kind in the UK and Northern Europe.  

Exhibitors include Microchip, Infineon, Raspberry Pi, Innodisk, Murata, ST, Renesas and more from countries around the world such as China, Australia, Germany, Spain, Sweden and Poland. Visitors will see exhibitors promoting the next generation of electronic products.

Scheduled speakers from the following companies will be discussing Edge AI, Embedded Vision, Power Management, FPGA technology, and more:

  • Jaguar Land Rover
  • Leonardo Helicopters
  • NXP
  • Microchip
  • Nordic Semiconductor
  • Synaptics

Register at hardwarepioneers.com and use the VIP discount code ECDVIP20 to receive 20 percent off VIP tickets.

 

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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