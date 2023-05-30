Embedded Computing Design

Shuttle Lands at COMPUTEX 2023

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 30, 2023

News

Image Credit: Shuttle

Shuttle Inc. will be demonstrating its innovative solutions during COMPUTEX 2023, showing its presence in differing markets. Among designs showcased are mini PCs, embedded computers, Panel PCs, and AI-integrated Kiosks.

Shuttle's DH670 is the latest mini-PC for IoT Edge and professional audio-video applications powered by the Intel 12th/13th generation Core processors. It will deliver support for 4K displays, dual LAN connectivity, USB, and COM ports.

The fanless design of the DS50U and DL30N models feature dual LAN networking with the ability to adopt 5G/LTE or 4G/LTE as an option.

Also being highlighted during the show is the ultra-compact (0.85L) NC40U with 12-generation Intel delivering flexible storage options and triple displays.

Medical markets are covered with Shuttle’s M-series panel PC that complies with medical safety standards such as an antibacterial coating, and a IP65-rated front panel. It benefits desim and developmet in medical carts, bedside information systems, and nursing station computers.

Various sized kiosk products with touchscreens and options such as OS and processor choice are being displayed. All of Shuttles solutions leverage Elkhart Lake and Alder Lake platforms.

Operating temperatures for the solutions range from -30°C to +70°C.

For more information, visit shuttle.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

