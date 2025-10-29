SINTRONES Expands Edge AI Solutions for Automation in AMR/AGV, Machine Vision, and HMI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SINTRONES

As a member of the A3 Association for Advancing Automation, SINTRONES is reimagining operations with real-time intelligence enhancing productivity, safety, and resilience. SINTRONES provides reliable edge AI computing platforms accelerating industrial digitalization by integrating high-performance CPUs and GPUs supporting rugged design and advanced thermal management.

Three Core Product Series:

SBOX Series

Purpose built for IoT and smart manufacturing, the compact SBOX delivers consistency for motion control, energy management, and predictive maintenance. It comes with 2.5GbE high-speed Ethernet, multiple COM ports, and a fanless design.

ABOX Series

These Edge AI computers are designed for machine vision and predictive maintenance. They leverage14th Gen Intel Core processors and optional NVIDIA RTX GPUs. The ABOX provides real-time defect detection, AI-driven quality control, and automation for AMR/AGV applications.

SPC Series

The IP66-rated rugged industrial panel PCs are developed for smart factory HMI and control. The PCs are glove-friendly with anti-glare protection for demanding factory environments.

According to the company, the solutions are built on the IEC 62443-4-1 cybersecurity standard. SINTRONES embeds “secure by design” principles throughout its product lifecycle, ensuring each industrial computing solution is both intelligent and resilient.

For more information, visit sintrones.com/ProductSeriesIntro/embedded-computing.