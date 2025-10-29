Embedded Computing Design

SINTRONES Expands Edge AI Solutions for Automation in AMR/AGV, Machine Vision, and HMI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 29, 2025

Image Credit: SINTRONES

As a member of the A3 Association for Advancing Automation, SINTRONES is reimagining operations with real-time intelligence enhancing productivity, safety, and resilience.  SINTRONES provides reliable edge AI computing platforms accelerating industrial digitalization by integrating high-performance CPUs and GPUs supporting rugged design and advanced thermal management.

Three Core Product Series:

SBOX Series

  • Purpose built for IoT and smart manufacturing, the compact SBOX delivers consistency for motion control, energy management, and predictive maintenance. It comes with 2.5GbE high-speed Ethernet, multiple COM ports, and a fanless design.

ABOX Series

  • These Edge AI computers are designed for machine vision and predictive maintenance. They leverage14th Gen Intel Core processors and optional NVIDIA RTX GPUs. The ABOX provides real-time defect detection, AI-driven quality control, and automation for AMR/AGV applications.

SPC Series

  • The IP66-rated rugged industrial panel PCs are developed for smart factory HMI and control. The PCs are glove-friendly with anti-glare protection for demanding factory environments.

According to the company, the solutions are built on the IEC 62443-4-1 cybersecurity standard. SINTRONES embeds “secure by design” principles throughout its product lifecycle, ensuring each industrial computing solution is both intelligent and resilient.

For more information, visit sintrones.com/ProductSeriesIntro/embedded-computing.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

