SINTRONES Expands Edge AI Solutions for Automation in AMR/AGV, Machine Vision, and HMI
October 29, 2025
News
As a member of the A3 Association for Advancing Automation, SINTRONES is reimagining operations with real-time intelligence enhancing productivity, safety, and resilience. SINTRONES provides reliable edge AI computing platforms accelerating industrial digitalization by integrating high-performance CPUs and GPUs supporting rugged design and advanced thermal management.
Three Core Product Series:
SBOX Series
- Purpose built for IoT and smart manufacturing, the compact SBOX delivers consistency for motion control, energy management, and predictive maintenance. It comes with 2.5GbE high-speed Ethernet, multiple COM ports, and a fanless design.
ABOX Series
- These Edge AI computers are designed for machine vision and predictive maintenance. They leverage14th Gen Intel Core processors and optional NVIDIA RTX GPUs. The ABOX provides real-time defect detection, AI-driven quality control, and automation for AMR/AGV applications.
SPC Series
- The IP66-rated rugged industrial panel PCs are developed for smart factory HMI and control. The PCs are glove-friendly with anti-glare protection for demanding factory environments.
According to the company, the solutions are built on the IEC 62443-4-1 cybersecurity standard. SINTRONES embeds “secure by design” principles throughout its product lifecycle, ensuring each industrial computing solution is both intelligent and resilient.
For more information, visit sintrones.com/ProductSeriesIntro/embedded-computing.