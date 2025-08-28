Embedded Computing Design

Smart Factory Automation Boosted by AAEON’s EtherCAT-Enabled Panel PCs with Intel Core CPUs Powered by IntervalZero

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 28, 2025

Smart Factory Automation Boosted by AAEON’s EtherCAT-Enabled Panel PCs with Intel Core CPUs Powered by IntervalZero
AAEON introduced an innovative software-based EtherCAT service for its OMNI-ADP series powered by IntervalZero’s EtherCAT master stack enabling AAEON customers the ability to leverage hardware-free precise motion synchronization and deterministic I/O communication at scale, without the need for motion control cards and PLC controllers.

Offering LED projected capacitive multi-touch displays ranging from 10.4” to 27”, 12th Gen Intel Core processing, and various industrial interfaces, makes it ideal for smart manufacturing and automation platforms. It is now possible for EtherCAT peripherals such as servo motors, digital I/O devices, and other CNC machines to be controlled directly on OMNI-ADP Panel PCs.

The real-time extensions in Windows realize deterministic communication cycles, semiconductor, and electronics manufacturing applications including automated optical inspection, laser processing, and PCB manufacturing. All that can benefit from precise, synchronized, and repeatable control.

“We know that integrating software-based EtherCAT functionality with the proven reliability of AAEON’s Panel PC hardware will provide tremendous benefits to our customers,” said Ethan Chiu, Product Manager for AAEON’s Rugged Mobile Devices division. “Such synergy will allow for the development of compact, all-in-one controllers capable of bringing industrial applications to market faster.”

