TD Shepherd is Now a Silicon Catalyst In-Kind Partner

By Chad Cox

September 17, 2024

Image Credit: TD Shepherd

Silicon Valley, California and Utrecht, The Netherlands. Silicon Catalyst revealed that TD Shepherd is now a new member of its In-Kind Partner ecosystem aiming to boost the support available to semiconductor startups to aid in innovation and growth.

TD Shepherd offers corporate finance expertise and hands-on experience to the Silicon Catalyst's portfolio companies. It specializes in semiconductors, semiconductor equipment and materials, photonics, EDA, AI/ML, and embedded programming. TD Shepherd brings with it a global team of professionals, including engineers and senior bankers.

According to the company, it utilizes a wide network of Dutch, European, Asian, and US venture funds, PE parties, and corporate venture funds focused on the deep-tech sector. It is a member of global organizations like GSA and IEEE, with turn-key partnerships with Microtech Ventures, HighTech Startbahn, and corporate finance companies.

As an IKP member, TD Shepherd offers rigorous training sessions to startups on key topics such as Due Diligence, Ambition and Compass, and Round Preparation to learn more about involved financial landscapes and creating sustainable growth models.

For more information, visit tdshepherd.com and siliconcatalyst.com/td-shepherd-joins-the-silicon-catalyst-inkind-partner-ecosystem.

