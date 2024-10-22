Embedded Computing Design

TDK Takes its New Vision and Innovative AI to electronica

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 22, 2024

News

Image Credit: TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation will showcase its solution portfolio at electronica 2024 in Munich, Germany from November 12 to 15, 2024. Visitors to Booth B5.179 will experience the recently determined long-term vision “TDK Transformation. Accelerating transformation for a sustainable future”.

AI Innovations

TDK will highlight its “spin memristor”, a basic element utilized in neuromorphic designs that imitates the energy-efficient operation of synapses in the human brain. It could potentially reduce the power consumption needed for AI applications down to 1/100th of conventional devices.

Key Solutions

Automotive:

  • TDK will have its various designs for e-mobility and next-generation ADAS with a summary of all feasible components and sensor solutions. Highlights include piezo-electric MEMS mirrors and ultrasonic lens cleaners.

Industrial & Energy:

  • Discover TDK’s combination of AI, sensor fusion, and cutting-edge components that facilitate green transformation while meeting the critical demands of energy competence, output, and sustainability. Highlights include power electronic capacitors (PEC) for green energy and ultrasonic time of flight sensors for further automation.

ICT:

  • Other solutions include high-accuracy positioning sensors and an ultra-small full-color laser module for direct retinal projection, poised to transform AR/VR applications.

Noboru Saito, President and CEO of TDK Corporation commented, “We are firmly convinced that these megatrends will change the world as we know it as fundamentally as the internet has done – and at a much faster pace. Looking forward, we expect these transformations to continue and to increase in importance rapidly.

For more information, visit tdk.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Smart Energy & Utilities
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Topic Tags
Automotive
Technical Article - Latest innovation in MEMS pressure

October 23, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Back to Basics: Why Tech Becomes Obsolete

October 15, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Hacking the Linux Kernel in Ada - Part 1

October 22, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: GÖPEL
GÖPEL and its SYSTEM CASCON Software Platform Head to electronica

October 23, 2024

MORE