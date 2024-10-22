TDK Takes its New Vision and Innovative AI to electronica

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: TDK Corporation TDK Corporation will showcase its solution portfolio at electronica 2024 in Munich, Germany from November 12 to 15, 2024. Visitors to Booth B5.179 will experience the recently determined long-term vision “TDK Transformation. Accelerating transformation for a sustainable future”.

AI Innovations

TDK will highlight its “spin memristor”, a basic element utilized in neuromorphic designs that imitates the energy-efficient operation of synapses in the human brain. It could potentially reduce the power consumption needed for AI applications down to 1/100th of conventional devices.

Key Solutions

Automotive:

TDK will have its various designs for e-mobility and next-generation ADAS with a summary of all feasible components and sensor solutions. Highlights include piezo-electric MEMS mirrors and ultrasonic lens cleaners.

Industrial & Energy:

Discover TDK’s combination of AI, sensor fusion, and cutting-edge components that facilitate green transformation while meeting the critical demands of energy competence, output, and sustainability. Highlights include power electronic capacitors (PEC) for green energy and ultrasonic time of flight sensors for further automation.

ICT:

Other solutions include high-accuracy positioning sensors and an ultra-small full-color laser module for direct retinal projection, poised to transform AR/VR applications.

Noboru Saito, President and CEO of TDK Corporation commented, “We are firmly convinced that these megatrends will change the world as we know it as fundamentally as the internet has done – and at a much faster pace. Looking forward, we expect these transformations to continue and to increase in importance rapidly.

