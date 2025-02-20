Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Qbic’s Rugged and Intelligent Embedded Systems for Smart Industries

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 20, 2025

Image Credit: Qbic

Qbic Technology drives innovation by partnering with businesses to create intelligent, interconnected industrial spaces. Through deep ARM expertise and a wide selection of rugged, embedded solutions, it offers embedded boards, smart panel PCs, box PCs, and HMI solutions to serve industries such as industrial automation, robotics, healthcare, and smart office development. Qbic will be attending embedded world 2025 where it will be in Hall 1, Booth 388.

By overseeing mechanical, electronic, and software development, Qbic’s in-house R&D team ensures smooth and efficient product evolution. This vertical integration enables maximum customization, exceptional quality oversight, and seamless implementation. With industry-leading technologies from NXP, MediaTek, and Texas Instruments, Qbic provides cutting-edge performance and steadfast reliability.

Optimized for demanding applications, Qbic products combine rugged longevity with advanced security like Fortify+, low-power consumption, direct-bonded screens, and antimicrobial surfaces for added protection.

With extensive Android and Linux expertise and advanced integration capabilities, Qbic simplifies the deployment of scalable solutions including edge AI or industrial automation.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en.

For more information, visit qbictechnology.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

