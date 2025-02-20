The Road to embedded world: Qbic’s Rugged and Intelligent Embedded Systems for Smart Industries

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Qbic Qbic Technology drives innovation by partnering with businesses to create intelligent, interconnected industrial spaces. Through deep ARM expertise and a wide selection of rugged, embedded solutions, it offers embedded boards, smart panel PCs, box PCs, and HMI solutions to serve industries such as industrial automation, robotics, healthcare, and smart office development. Qbic will be attending embedded world 2025 where it will be in Hall 1, Booth 388.

By overseeing mechanical, electronic, and software development, Qbic’s in-house R&D team ensures smooth and efficient product evolution. This vertical integration enables maximum customization, exceptional quality oversight, and seamless implementation. With industry-leading technologies from NXP, MediaTek, and Texas Instruments, Qbic provides cutting-edge performance and steadfast reliability.

Optimized for demanding applications, Qbic products combine rugged longevity with advanced security like Fortify+, low-power consumption, direct-bonded screens, and antimicrobial surfaces for added protection.

With extensive Android and Linux expertise and advanced integration capabilities, Qbic simplifies the deployment of scalable solutions including edge AI or industrial automation.

