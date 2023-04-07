Embedded Computing Design

Wincomm Delivers Corrosion Resistant Water Tight PC WTC-8J0

By Chad Cox

April 07, 2023

Wincomm released a compact full IP watertight stainless-steel box PC, the WTC-8J0, powered by Intel Elkhart Lake CPU and diverse I/Os. The WTC-8J0 is built on the Intel Celeron J6412 2.0GHz (codename: Elkhart Lake (EHL), Passmark:3929, +43% compared to J3455) and supports up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The stainless-steel box isolates oxidation, resists acid and alkali erosion, prevents bacterial growth, and makes it complicated for oils and other substances to remain on the surface. The WTC-8J0 is suitable for pharmaceutical, food processing, clean room applications, and central kitchens.

The various I/O ports include:

  • USB2.0 up to 4
  • 2 x COM
  • 1 x LAN
  • 2 x Optional external LAN (one COM port)

For IoT applications, the WTC-8JO supports an M.2 slot for both 5G/LTE or Wifi, while incorporating a second storage up to M.2 PCIe Gen III for data back.

For more information, visit wincommusa.com.

