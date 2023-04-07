Wincomm Delivers Corrosion Resistant Water Tight PC WTC-8J0
Wincomm released a compact full IP watertight stainless-steel box PC, the WTC-8J0, powered by Intel Elkhart Lake CPU and diverse I/Os. The WTC-8J0 is built on the Intel Celeron J6412 2.0GHz (codename: Elkhart Lake (EHL), Passmark:3929, +43% compared to J3455) and supports up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.
The stainless-steel box isolates oxidation, resists acid and alkali erosion, prevents bacterial growth, and makes it complicated for oils and other substances to remain on the surface. The WTC-8J0 is suitable for pharmaceutical, food processing, clean room applications, and central kitchens.
The various I/O ports include:
- USB2.0 up to 4
- 2 x COM
- 1 x LAN
- 2 x Optional external LAN (one COM port)
For IoT applications, the WTC-8JO supports an M.2 slot for both 5G/LTE or Wifi, while incorporating a second storage up to M.2 PCIe Gen III for data back.
For more information, visit wincommusa.com.