Wincomm Releases Upgraded WTC-9H0 Waterproof BOX PC

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm released its enhanced WTC-9H0 Waterproof BOX PC leveraging the Intel Core i5-1245UE processor and delivering a performance boost of up to 4.4 GHz. It is designed to meet the conditions of clean rooms, food processing, pharmaceutical, and chemical manufacturing environments. The WTC-9H0 fanless embedded BOX PC is held in a 304 stainless steel enclosure providing IP69K-rated protection against water and dust.

The solution incorporates M12 metal I/O connectors with an optional cable gland design to safeguard against liquid substances. The 304 stainless steel enclosure is treated with chromium and resists oxidation, acid, and alkali erosion while preventing bacterial growth.

Options:

USB 2.0

COM

LAN

M.2 slot for 5G/LTE

Wi-Fi modules

For more information, visit wincommusa.com.