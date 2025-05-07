Wincomm to Introduce Two New Panel PCs at COMPUTEX 2025

Wincomm (Booth P0719) will showcase two of its latest innovations in medical-grade and industrial panel PCs at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025. The solutions feature advanced AI-enabled imaging, high-performance computing, and robust edge computing ideal for operating rooms, smart factories, and industrial environments.





WMP-22U:

Intel Core Ultra Processor 225U / 255U

Hot-Swappable Batteries X3

21.5” FHD Diagnostic Panel w/P-cap Touch

1.5KV Isolated LAN/COM Ports

Optional 4K/FHD Capture Card

WTP-9K66-15:

Intel Core Ultra Processor 125U

15” (4:3) Fanless AIO Panel PC

Full IP66/69K Sealed with Anti-Corrosion Stainless Steel Enclosure

Bezel Free Design

TPM 2.0 On Board

Optional 4K/FHD Capture Card

COMPUTEX will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from May 20 – May 23.



For more information, visit wincomm.com.tw.

