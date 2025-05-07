Wincomm to Introduce Two New Panel PCs at COMPUTEX 2025
May 07, 2025
Wincomm (Booth P0719) will showcase two of its latest innovations in medical-grade and industrial panel PCs at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025. The solutions feature advanced AI-enabled imaging, high-performance computing, and robust edge computing ideal for operating rooms, smart factories, and industrial environments.
WMP-22U:
- Intel Core Ultra Processor 225U / 255U
- Hot-Swappable Batteries X3
- 21.5” FHD Diagnostic Panel w/P-cap Touch
- 1.5KV Isolated LAN/COM Ports
- Optional 4K/FHD Capture Card
WTP-9K66-15:
- Intel Core Ultra Processor 125U
- 15” (4:3) Fanless AIO Panel PC
- Full IP66/69K Sealed with Anti-Corrosion Stainless Steel Enclosure
- Bezel Free Design
- TPM 2.0 On Board
- Optional 4K/FHD Capture Card
COMPUTEX will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from May 20 – May 23.
For more information, visit wincomm.com.tw.