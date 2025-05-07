Embedded Computing Design

Wincomm to Introduce Two New Panel PCs at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

May 07, 2025

Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm (Booth P0719) will showcase two of its latest innovations in medical-grade and industrial panel PCs at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025. The solutions feature advanced AI-enabled imaging, high-performance computing, and robust edge computing ideal for operating rooms, smart factories, and industrial environments.

 

WMP-22U:

  • Intel Core Ultra Processor 225U / 255U
  • Hot-Swappable Batteries X3
  • 21.5” FHD Diagnostic Panel w/P-cap Touch
  • 1.5KV Isolated LAN/COM Ports
  • Optional 4K/FHD Capture Card

WTP-9K66-15:

  • Intel Core Ultra Processor 125U
  • 15” (4:3) Fanless AIO Panel PC
  • Full IP66/69K Sealed with Anti-Corrosion Stainless Steel Enclosure
  • Bezel Free Design
  • TPM 2.0 On Board
  • Optional 4K/FHD Capture Card

COMPUTEX will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from May 20 – May 23.

For more information, visit wincomm.com.tw.
 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

