Altium Highlights its Altium Discover and More at electronica

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Altium will announce its revolutionary product offerings at electronica 2024 with the highlight being its Altium Discover, a design developed to solve significant industry challenges by nurturing a trust-based collective environment that brings semiconductor manufacturers, distributors, and product developers together on a united platform. It utilizes the cloud capabilities of Altium 365 to run real-time and transparent collaborations, safeguarding stakeholders as they work together with certainty, from initial stages to deployment.

Altium Discover has the capability to sustain a persistent context across the entire product lifecycle for consistent accessibility and traceability to critical information with fewer miscommunications amongst partners. Its digital rights management tools guarantee that each partner’s contribution is protected and respected.

According to the press release, Altium Discover reduces costs, improves collaboration, and facilitates a more connected, efficient product development process.

Additional Booth Highlights

Altium Develop For small and medium-sized businesses unifying electronics, mechanical, and software design in a lone workflow

Altium Lifecycle Comprehensive lifecycle control with full compliance and audit trail capabilities, to meet regulatory requirements and maintain high reliability across product life.



Both deliver a full ecosystem for electronics product development, from design and manufacturing for SMBs to precision lifecycle management for large enterprises.

SVP, Software & Digitalization and President Aram Mirkazemi, and other key Altium executives will also be attending the conference and are open to meetings with other industry leaders.

For more information, visit altium.com.