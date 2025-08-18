Embedded Computing Design

Antenova’s Compact Gatun ISM Antenna Targets Smart Grid, Agriculture, and Tracking Devices

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 18, 2025

News

Image Credit: Antenova

Antenova introduced the Gatun (SR42I110) ISM antenna covering bands 863-870 MHz and 902–928 MHz, including LoRa, Sigfox, and Zigbee. It belongs to Antenova’s lamiiANT family that is constructed with fiberglass material meeting general automotive temperature ratings. Compared to previous efficiency ratings of ISM antennas, the Gatun maintains 72.5 percent (ISM 863 MHz) and 78 percent (ISM 915 MHz) on PCB while measuring 26 x 7.6 x 3.1 mm.

Due to its higher efficacy on shorter length ground planes, the Gatun is ideal for small-sized IoT products supporting applications such as:

  • ISM (Industrial/Scientific/Medical) bands
  • Remote monitoring / Smart meters
  • Manufacturing automation (tape & reel)
  • Agriculture / Environment monitoring
  • Consumer tracking devices
  • Smart Grid devices

For more information, visit antenova.com/product/gatun.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

