Antenova’s Compact Gatun ISM Antenna Targets Smart Grid, Agriculture, and Tracking Devices

Image Credit: Antenova

Antenova introduced the Gatun (SR42I110) ISM antenna covering bands 863-870 MHz and 902–928 MHz, including LoRa, Sigfox, and Zigbee. It belongs to Antenova’s lamiiANT family that is constructed with fiberglass material meeting general automotive temperature ratings. Compared to previous efficiency ratings of ISM antennas, the Gatun maintains 72.5 percent (ISM 863 MHz) and 78 percent (ISM 915 MHz) on PCB while measuring 26 x 7.6 x 3.1 mm.