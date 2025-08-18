Antenova’s Compact Gatun ISM Antenna Targets Smart Grid, Agriculture, and Tracking Devices
August 18, 2025
News
Antenova introduced the Gatun (SR42I110) ISM antenna covering bands 863-870 MHz and 902–928 MHz, including LoRa, Sigfox, and Zigbee. It belongs to Antenova’s lamiiANT family that is constructed with fiberglass material meeting general automotive temperature ratings. Compared to previous efficiency ratings of ISM antennas, the Gatun maintains 72.5 percent (ISM 863 MHz) and 78 percent (ISM 915 MHz) on PCB while measuring 26 x 7.6 x 3.1 mm.
Due to its higher efficacy on shorter length ground planes, the Gatun is ideal for small-sized IoT products supporting applications such as:
- ISM (Industrial/Scientific/Medical) bands
- Remote monitoring / Smart meters
- Manufacturing automation (tape & reel)
- Agriculture / Environment monitoring
- Consumer tracking devices
- Smart Grid devices
For more information, visit antenova.com/product/gatun.