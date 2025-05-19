Axiomtek’s EIO118 Offers Flexible Connectivity and Reduced Maintenance for Industrial Systems

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek introduced the EIO118 built for industrial applications such as transportation, networking, renewable energy, and agriculture. It supports enhanced remote management capabilities with its integrated self-health monitoring API, reducing labor and maintenance expenditures while guaranteeing significant operational reliability.

Features:

  • Supports LTE Cat 4 with up to 50 Mbps uplink speed
  • Supports LTE Cat 4 with up to 150Mbps downlink speed
  • Wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C
  • Seamless switching between modules and SIM card slots for flexible connectivity
  • Integrated watchdog for enhanced system reliability and availability
  • Communication Manager enables remote monitoring and real-time management
  • Regional support through corresponding models

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/.

