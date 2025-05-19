Axiomtek’s EIO118 Offers Flexible Connectivity and Reduced Maintenance for Industrial Systems
May 19, 2025
Axiomtek introduced the EIO118 built for industrial applications such as transportation, networking, renewable energy, and agriculture. It supports enhanced remote management capabilities with its integrated self-health monitoring API, reducing labor and maintenance expenditures while guaranteeing significant operational reliability.
Features:
- Supports LTE Cat 4 with up to 50 Mbps uplink speed
- Supports LTE Cat 4 with up to 150Mbps downlink speed
- Wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C
- Seamless switching between modules and SIM card slots for flexible connectivity
- Integrated watchdog for enhanced system reliability and availability
- Communication Manager enables remote monitoring and real-time management
- Regional support through corresponding models
For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/.