Axiomtek’s EIO118 Offers Flexible Connectivity and Reduced Maintenance for Industrial Systems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek introduced the EIO118 built for industrial applications such as transportation, networking, renewable energy, and agriculture. It supports enhanced remote management capabilities with its integrated self-health monitoring API, reducing labor and maintenance expenditures while guaranteeing significant operational reliability.

Features:

Supports LTE Cat 4 with up to 50 Mbps uplink speed

Supports LTE Cat 4 with up to 150Mbps downlink speed

Wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C

Seamless switching between modules and SIM card slots for flexible connectivity

Integrated watchdog for enhanced system reliability and availability

Communication Manager enables remote monitoring and real-time management

Regional support through corresponding models

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/.