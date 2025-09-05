CameMake Expands Global Reach: Camera Modules Now Distributed by DigiKey and TOP-electronics

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: CameMake

CameMake has announced that its camera-module families are now available from DigiKey and TOP-electronics. CameMake’s Raspberry Pi 5 and NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules integrate voltage level shifters and a matched crystal directly on the FPC connecting to native 22-pin and 0.5-mm CSI-2 headers.

Offerings:

Plug-and-play cameras for PCs/SBCs with driverless host support

Compact camera heads for inspection and tooling

Drop-in modules validated with libcamera/V4L2 workflows

Rolling- and global-shutter options for robotics/machine vision

Modules tuned for the 22-pin ports

Smooth handoff into JetPack/DeepStream pipelines

Cost-optimized boards for ESP32/STM32-class designs

For more information, visit camemake.eu.