CameMake Expands Global Reach: Camera Modules Now Distributed by DigiKey and TOP-electronics
September 05, 2025
News
CameMake has announced that its camera-module families are now available from DigiKey and TOP-electronics. CameMake’s Raspberry Pi 5 and NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules integrate voltage level shifters and a matched crystal directly on the FPC connecting to native 22-pin and 0.5-mm CSI-2 headers.
Offerings:
USB UVC
- Plug-and-play cameras for PCs/SBCs with driverless host support
Endoscope
- Compact camera heads for inspection and tooling
Raspberry Pi 5 CSI-2
- Drop-in modules validated with libcamera/V4L2 workflows
- Rolling- and global-shutter options for robotics/machine vision
Jetson Orin CSI-2
- Modules tuned for the 22-pin ports
- Smooth handoff into JetPack/DeepStream pipelines
DVP & SPI for MCUs
- Cost-optimized boards for ESP32/STM32-class designs
For more information, visit camemake.eu.