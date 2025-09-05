Embedded Computing Design

CameMake Expands Global Reach: Camera Modules Now Distributed by DigiKey and TOP-electronics

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 05, 2025

News

CameMake Expands Global Reach: Camera Modules Now Distributed by DigiKey and TOP-electronics
Image Credit: CameMake

CameMake has announced that its camera-module families are now available from DigiKey and TOP-electronics. CameMake’s Raspberry Pi 5 and NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules integrate voltage level shifters and a matched crystal directly on the FPC connecting to native 22-pin and 0.5-mm CSI-2 headers.

Offerings:

USB UVC

  • Plug-and-play cameras for PCs/SBCs with driverless host support

Endoscope

  • Compact camera heads for inspection and tooling

Raspberry Pi 5 CSI-2

  • Drop-in modules validated with libcamera/V4L2 workflows
  • Rolling- and global-shutter options for robotics/machine vision

Jetson Orin CSI-2

  • Modules tuned for the 22-pin ports
  • Smooth handoff into JetPack/DeepStream pipelines

DVP & SPI for MCUs

  • Cost-optimized boards for ESP32/STM32-class designs

For more information, visit camemake.eu.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Automotive
Healthcare
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
IoT
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: iOmniscient
iOmniscient Partners with Intel for Lightweight Predictive Maintenance

December 11, 2025

MORE
Storage
Product of the Week: Apacer’s PT15R-M242 Industrial PCI Express Flash Drive

November 24, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Taoglas Expands Low-Cost, Compact Chip Antenna Range for Wi-Fi 6/7, UWB, and ISM Applications

December 2, 2025

MORE
Processing
Navitas Semiconductor and Cyient Partner to Build India’s Complete GaN Ecosystem

December 8, 2025

MORE