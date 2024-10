DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Buckle Your Seatbelt, We’re Going to Mars

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design By Vin D'Agostino Founder & Principal D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

The space program has come quite far in the last decade when it comes to sending people to Mars and building a colony there. If you’re wondering what it would take to accomplish that, check out the book Colonizing Mars by Frank Norris. Or, take the easy way out and check out the latest DevTalk with Rich and Vin podcast, where we invited Frank on as a guest.