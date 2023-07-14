Embedded Systems Provide the Road to Empowerment for IoT

By Winsource Staff

Image Credit: Winsource

The last decade has seen unprecedented growth in the development of anything related to the IoT. As the core of IoT devices, embedded systems perform multiple integral functions such as forming the basis of complex hardware platforms, energy-saving optimization, and data processing.

Today, intelligent device control and management is a common IoT function. Devices range from traditional household appliances to production machinery and equipment, even urban transportation facilities. In all cases, it’s the hardware portion of the embedded systems, through various sensors, actuators, and communication modules, that realize the connection and communication between devices.

By applying intelligent control and automation operations to the IoT devices, embedded systems can contribute to the energy-saving optimization. In industrial manufacturing, improved automation and precision in the production process brings about safer, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly production methods. These are crucial aspects in reducing both energy consumption and productions costs.

Furthermore, the massive amounts of data generated by IoT devices, which needs to be collected and analysed to provide valuable services and applications for enterprises and users, is processed using modern embedded systems. Embedded systems also provide data support and analysis services for the IoT.

The combination of embedded systems and the IoT has transformed the collective user experience for consumers and businesses. In a smart home, for example, applying a modern embedded system permits remote control and management of smart devices from any location using a tablet or smart phone. In addition, that smart-home control can be fully automated, improving the convenience and users’ comfort.

Embedded systems will continue to play an important role in the future of the IoT and the technology will continue to improve. At the same time, cooperation between industry partners will fuel the innovation.

Component Selection is Key

The diverse characteristics and functions of embedded systems mean that component selection is a critical aspect of the design process. For example, high-speed computing obviously requires one of the latest microprocessors or FPGAs, whereas a low-power chip or power-management module is needed to maintain low power consumption.

Component selection must consider reliability, stability, cost, and supply chain. Unreliable components can lead to system failure or data corruption, while unstable components can obviously degrade a system’s performance. At the same time, more expensive components can lead to uncompetitive end products.

In addition to these considerations, the quality and source of components must be factored in, and that is where Win Source can provide stability into the supply chain. As an electronic components distributor with a 23-year history, Win Source has built the secure relationships designers need. Its cooperative manufacturers have undergone strict audits and tests to ensure high-quality components.

Win Source specializes in embedded systems, and the company can accommodate real-time inventory inquiries, customized logistics, and fast delivery around the globe. If technical support is required, Win Source's engineers are available for quick-response assistance.