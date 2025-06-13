Mactron Offers Technology Innovation Across Three Core Sectors

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Credit: Mactron Mactron is a company that has always known where its specializations give it innovative advantages. Right in its name, the company focused on M.A.C.: Medical, Automation, and Commercial product lines. Tron refers to how the company sees the transformative nature of its products and solutions.

The company featured all three of its major units at COMPUTEX in Taiwan this year: MediTron, which focuses on medical technology; AutoTron, which is centered on Industrial Automation, and CommTron, the Commercial Business segment.

On the medical side, the company is fielding its WMP2157 Windows Touch Panel PC that’s built to ease operations in ward management, nurse stations, and medical imaging. The unit is built to be fanless, antibacterial, and alcohol-resistant and has an IP65 front panel, all of which make it resilient and hygienic for any medical setting. Technologically, it supports RFID/NFC, barcode scanning, multiple I/O, VESA mount, and is compatible with HIS/EMR/PACS. Optional feature like AI acceleration application can also aid in imaging analysis.

The WMP2157 is powered by an Intel Alder Lake U Processor and is IEC60601 Medical Certified. Its aluminum die cast housing, I/O port design and magnetic I/O port cover combine to make the physical unit easy to maintain and clean.

Key targeted applications include:

Radiology

Surgery Suite

Medical Carts

Bedside Terminals

Mobile X-Ray

In a more mobile form factor, Mactron also created the MMS1016 Rugged Mobile Tablet to be a multifunctional medical tablet for smart mobile care, and it is designed to handle mobile healthcare situations like infant care, rapid health screening stations, field clinics, and community long-term care. The tablet uses an Intel Low Power Dual Core processor, and it has a 10.1″ 1280 x 800 WXGA 300 nits LCD Display with built-in WI-FI and a BT and NFC reader. It’s resilient to shock thanks to MIL-STD-810G 1.2m (4 ft) drop resistance and IP65 certification, and it is compliant with regulations in more than 30 countries.

For industrial automation, the products are even more varied.

The company’s WCP2157 Windows Touch Panel PC features a 21.5" display and Intel Alder Lake U processor, with a fanless, IP65-rated front panel for industrial reliability and resiliency. It is built with a durable aluminum housing and the flexible I/O ports and magnetic cover ensure easy maintenance, Mactron says. To manage wide variety of industrial power needs, it offers a 9–36V wide-range DC input. This panel PC is ready for applications in:

Amusement

Entertainment

Kiosks

Self-service Terminals

Interactive Digital Signage

Gambling Machines

In the harshest industrial environments, the MAS / MAA Series rugged Mobile Tablet PC line is available with either Windows or Android OS, and Mactron says its high-reliability design is able to ensure stable operation in harsh industrial environments. It has I/O expansion modules to make it easier to integrate with various PLCs, sensors, and control devices, and it’s offered in multiple sizes from 6.5 inch to 14 inch.

Applications for the MAS / MAA Series include:

Instrument Testing

Industrial Operating System

Logistics Operation

Warehouse Optimization

Inventory Checking

The third key pillar of Mactron’s focus is the business and commercial technology sector. Here, the company is offering its WCA Series Android Touch Panel PC. The WCA series is customizable to many different needs, with sizes ranging from 10.1 inch to 21.5 inch, wide I/O and connectivity options, and lots of optional accessories.

This series is designed to offer consistent, high-performance specifications and design features for almost any industrial or commercial application, Mactron says.

It is powered by a high-performance ARM SoC, and the fanless passive cooling and slim & lightweight design combine with the true flat PCAP multi-touch display to make it versatile and powerful in almost any environment.

Mactron is fielding interactive embedded computing across its three main areas, and its solutions are solving the real problems facing engineers, workers, and healthcare professionals all over the world.