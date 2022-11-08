Portwell Releases New High Performance Embedded System Powered by 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

WEBS -85H2 Is Rugged, High Performance, and Ideal for Factory Automation Applications, Smart Warehouse and Real-Time Traffic Monitoring System.

Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and a Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance, announces WEBS-85H2, a high-performance Box PC. Powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processor with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, the WEBS-85H2 system supports high-resolution triple-display output, serving as an ideal platform for performance and graphics-demanding applications.



There is a fast growing and rapid demand in the global market for customized edge servers. As one of the biggest world-leading suppliers in the industrial PC (IPC) industry, Portwell, will take its place at the head of the line to help its customers respond to this growth. Therefore, to fulfill and satisfy all the requests and demands in this trend, we are pleased to announce our brand-new WEBS-85H2, a brilliant solution with Intel 10th Generation platform (TDP 35W), flexible connectivity and expandability, as well as a cost-effective way to adapt to the increasing number of edge applications. It also excels in operating in a rugged environment.”



Portwell’s WEBS-85H2 provides massive expansion capability and comprehensive interfaces in different functions. For connectivity, it offers 3x GbE Lan, Wi-Fi/BT module and LTB via M.2 (Optional Wi-Fi/LTE antenna). As a monitoring system, it supports 3 displays (1x HDMI 3.0, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP). For storage capacity, it features dual 2.5” SSD and CFast slot. It also allows user to expand via M.2 to achieve additional mPCIe and Dual SATA. An additional PCIe expansion slot is also available that allows an AI accelerator card to be installed (exclusively for WEBS-85H2).



To adapt in various applications and harsh environment, WEBS-85H2 is in compliance with heavy industry certification IEC 61000-6-2/4 and passed high standard reliability test, such as vibration test of 1Grms/ 10~500Hz and a shock test of 50G. Besides these certifications, its wide range of power inputs (9~36V) and extended operating temperatures (from -20~60°C) ensures its stability while operating and performing in a variety of critical environments and rugged scenarios. Portwell’s new WEBS-85H2 is also configured for PCIe expansion via an AI accelerator card with enhanced AI capability, making it ideal for AI-related applications including factory automation, smart warehouse and real-time traffic monitoring system.

