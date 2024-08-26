Product of the Week: Artila’s Matrix-900 Embedded Computing Platform for IIoT Applications

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s advanced industrial and IoT landscape faces the growing demand for real-time data processing at the edge of complex and modern systems. The range of applications that integrate into these existing infrastructures requires reliable connectivity, robust performance, and energy efficiency in a rugged and compact solution.

The Matrix-900 embedded computing solution from Artila Electronics is a fanless solution designed with high-performance capabilities that aid the system’s ability to handle data processing, control, and communication tasks at the edge of a network.

The architecture and functionality of the system comprises the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 as the heart of the system, housing the BCM2711 system-on-chip (SoC) developed by Broadcom which is a quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit solution capable of operating at 1.5GHz.

Artila’s Matrix-900 in Action

For memory and storage, the Matrix-900 solution supports DDR (Double Data Rate) memory in configurations of 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB, and built-in eMMC (embedded MultiMediaCard) storage for 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of capacity. The solution however does not support booting from an SD card, but the built-in eMMC storage can be used for booting.

The embedded computing platform supports a vast array of I/O consisting of dual ethernet interfaces with 1 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x 10/100Mbps Ethernet, and the RJ45 connector (with LED indicator). For the dual USB host interface, the solution supports 2 x USB 2.0 compliant hosts, 480Mbps high-speed mode, and a Type A connector.

The Matrix-900 also features 1 x HDMI port and the TI TLV320 audio codec for audio and visual support. The 4 x RS-485 serial ports offer additional support and expansion, M.2 Expansion Socket, miniPCIe Expansion Socket, and 1 x microSD socket.

Getting Started with Artila’s Matrix-900

The Matrix-900 offers 45 x 166 x 120mm dimensions, a typical power consumption of 1A@12VDC, and an operation temperature of 0~70°C (32-158°F). The solution is also certified to adhere to the CE Class A and FCC Class A regulations.

Matrix-900 includes the DIN-Rail mount and wall mount accessories for easy installation. The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (4G/16G, no-WiFi) includes a a thermal pad mounted on the I/O board, and the whole assembly is packaged into a sheet metal box (Matrix-900-Box).

For the Matrix-900 I/O Board only, necessary terminal blocks are included, and users need to prepare and install the preferred Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and OS themselves. The Raspberry Pi OS with desktop is also pre-installed in factory.

Additional Resources: