The Road to embedded world North America: SECO and Partners Will Demonstrate End-to-End Solutions

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Credit: SECO

The road to embedded world North America for SECO starts at its headquarters in Arezzo, Tuscany, Italy, and travels through its US engineering and operations headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. Visit booth #2315 to discover SECO’s end-to-end solutions from high-tech edge computing hardware to its edge and cloud IoT software suite, Clea. View demos that highlight SECO’s partnerships with leading edge AI technology providers such as Qualcomm and Axelera.

Computer on Modules

SECO offers several Computer on Module (CoM) boards based on standard form-factors, including SMARC, QSeven, COM Express, and COM-HPC. These CoMs, also known as System on Modules, or SoMs, cover a range of x86 and Arm processor architectures. The latest modules to be displayed include:

SOM-COMe-BT6-MTL (Intel Core Ultra Series 1)

SOM-COM-HPC-A-MTL (Intel Core Ultra Series 1)

SOM-SMARC-QCS6490 (Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC)

SOM-SMARC-MX95 (NXP i.MX 95)

SOM-SMARC-Genio 700 (MediaTek Genio 700)

SOM-uQ7-MX8M-Mini-Nano (NXP i.MX 8M Mini and Nano)

Industrial Computers

In addition to computing boards, SECO offers fully packaged industrial computers, spanning a wide range of performance capabilities such as

Palladio 500 RPL (13th Gen Intel® Core™)

Modular Link MX93 (NXP i.MX93)

Titan 300 TGL-UP3 AI (11th Gen Intel® Core™ and Celeron SoCs with a single Axelera Metis AIPU delivering up to 120 TOPS)

HMIs

SECO will showcase its scalable Modular Vision HMI family, highlighting off-the-shelf solutions centered on x86 and Arm architectures, with screen sizes ranging from seven to 15 inches and up to 4K resolution.

SMARC Development Kits

At embedded world North America, SECO will present two development kits for SMARC CoMs, with a focus on hosting its Qualcomm platform. The Qualcomm Starter Kit features a 3.5” form-factor carrier board that hosts the SOM-SMARC-QCS6490. The carrier accepts mPCIe, M.2 Key B and M.2 Key E modules, provides audio output, and has several interfaces including USB, DP, Ethernet, and serial.

The kit comes with a 7” LCD touch display. Optional MIPI-CSI camera accessories are offered. In a deployable industrial form-factor, this kit focuses on rapid proof of concept implementation and accelerates product development.

A second development kit focuses on early prototyping and software development. Featuring a larger format carrier that breaks out additional functionality, this kit is ideal for experimentation and fine-tuning product architectures prior to implementing a product-specific carrier.

IoT

SECO hardware products work seamlessly with Clea, SECO’s open-source modular software suite for building IoT solutions that harness field data. Compatible with any cloud provider, on-premises infrastructure, and diverse hardware, Clea offers the flexibility, scalability, and portability needed to support business growth. It can be used as a full suite or through its individual modules.

Clea’s benefits include real-time infrastructure management, data analytics, predictive maintenance, secure remote software updates, cloud-based fleet management, and deployment of AI applications, and value-added revenue-generating subscription services. Its architecture, with Kubernetes, facilitates IoT networks from limited to very large scale, and integrates with Scylla DB.

SECO facilitates the deployment of edge IoT devices with Clea OS. This industrial-grade embedded Linux operating system seamlessly integrates with Clea's cloud components and can communicate with other standards-based cloud implementations. Clea OS simplifies and integrates management of the development and deployment processes, device monitoring, and remote access, enabling designers to focus on accelerating product development.

Clea OS is compatible with nearly the entire SECO edge product catalog as well as third-party platforms – including devices based on NXP, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Rockchip processors, the Raspberry Pi 4, and QEMU emulation for Arm, Arm64, and x86 architectures.

AI

The SECO booth will also host two demonstrations of its edge AI development and deployment capabilities. The first of these demos features the building blocks of edge AI-driven security and situational management.

The Palladio 500 RPL embedded computer with a 13th Gen Intel Core processor, integrated with an Axelera Metis AIPU, performs real-time video analysis and AI-powered feature extraction from multiple live camera feeds.

The second demo, created in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, utilizes a state-of-the-art Qualcomm application processor that runs a Large Language Model (LLM) at the edge. The demo, representing a 24-hour virtual nurse, interfaces with medical devices displaying patient vital signs.

The virtual nurse operates at the edge, autonomously analyzing patient data and sending alerts to medical staff if any risk condition is detected. The system is designed to operate effectively with limited computational resources and protect sensitive data, addressing the paramount concern for individuals’ data privacy.

Please visit SECO at ew24 NA in Booth #2315, or visit seco.com for more information.

