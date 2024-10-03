Ubiqconn and RuggON Technology Inc. Aids in Public Safety, Transportation, Agriculture, Mining, and Automation Applications

Taipei, Taiwan. Ubiqconn and its subsidiary, RuggON Technology Inc., will exhibit at embedded world North America 2024 (Booth #1733). Demonstrations will involve innovations in public safety, transportation, agriculture, mining, and industrial automation. Ubiqconn experts will discuss flexible embedded systems and SATCOM technologies.

RuggON’s devices are designed for mission-critical and harsh environments. Showcased solutions will include:

Iridium Satellite-Connected Tablet PX501

Connectivity in remote locations

8" LUNA3 and 10.1" PA501

Rugged tablets for demanding environments

Vehicle-Mounted Computers

12.1" VX-601, 10.4" VULCAN, and 7" Vortex and Viking models

The solutions are capable of deployments consisting of high dust levels, extreme temperatures, and/or intense vibrations. For mining applications, global connectivity, real-time communication, and data transmission are supported.

"At Ubiqconn, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of connectivity, especially in the embedded and rugged technology space," said Tim Tsai, North America CEO at Ubiqconn and RuggON. "Our SATCOM-enhanced solutions provide reliable communication and data exchange, helping industries overcome the challenges of remote or unstable networks. We look forward to demonstrating these innovations at Embedded World North America."

For more information visit ubiqconn.com and ruggon.com.