UP – Bridge the Gap: UP Squared i12 Edge Fanless system with Intel Core i7-1260P.16GB RAM.128GB SSD
January 02, 2024
Product
Product Description:
New UP Squared i12 Edge is a miniature system with maximum potential. Featuring 12th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ processors, onboard LPDDR5 system memory, and extensive expansion options, the newest and smallest addition to the UP Edge System line can power remarkably sophisticated solutions across industries.
Highlights:
- 12th Generation Intel®️ Core™️ i7/i5/i3/Celeron®️ Processor SoC
- Up to 16GB Onboard LPDDR5
- Up to 128GB Onboard SSD
- M.2 2230 E-Key/M.2 2280 M-Key/SATA III x 1
- 1GbE x 2
- HDMI 1.4b x 1, DP 1.2 x 1, DP 1.4a via USB Type-C x 1
Product Website Link:https://up-shop.org/default/up-squared-i12-edge-series.html
Datasheet Link:https://downloads.up-community.org/download/up-squared-i12-edge-datasheet/
Buy It Now Link:https://up-shop.org/default/up-squared-i12-edge-series.html