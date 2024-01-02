Embedded Computing Design

UP – Bridge the Gap: UP Squared i12 Edge Fanless system with Intel Core i7-1260P.16GB RAM.128GB SSD

January 02, 2024

Product

Image Credit: UP – Bridge the Gap

Product Description:

New UP Squared i12 Edge is a miniature system with maximum potential. Featuring 12th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ processors, onboard LPDDR5 system memory, and extensive expansion options, the newest and smallest addition to the UP Edge System line can power remarkably sophisticated solutions across industries.

Highlights:

  • 12th Generation Intel®️ Core™️ i7/i5/i3/Celeron®️ Processor SoC
  • Up to 16GB Onboard LPDDR5
  • Up to 128GB Onboard SSD
  • M.2 2230 E-Key/M.2 2280 M-Key/SATA III x 1
  • 1GbE x 2
  • HDMI 1.4b x 1, DP 1.2 x 1, DP 1.4a via USB Type-C x 1

Product Website Link:https://up-shop.org/default/up-squared-i12-edge-series.html

Datasheet Link:https://downloads.up-community.org/download/up-squared-i12-edge-datasheet/

Buy It Now Link:https://up-shop.org/default/up-squared-i12-edge-series.html

