Vodafone IoT and Skylo Enable Seamless Cellular-to-Satellite NB-IoT Connectivity

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Vodafone IoT is partnering with Skylo Technologies, Inc. to deliver Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) satellite connectivity services to customers. The initial phase will see the companies collaborate to test the technology in hopes of offering a full commercial service soon.

Parthsarathi Trivedi, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Skylo, commented "This trial is a critical step in bringing our 3GPP-compliant satellite connectivity to Vodafone’s IoT ecosystem. We are demonstrating how Skylo’s network can seamlessly extend Vodafone IoT’s reach into the most remote areas, adding millions of square kilometers of coverage. It’s about proving that 'anywhere connectivity' is no longer a future concept – it’s here, it’s standards-based, and it’s ready for global scale.”

Skylo’s global NTN coverage extends across 36 countries and 70 million square kilometers. The partnership will establish expansion for Vodafone IoT’s clients and offer additional opportunities for businesses by supporting an overlay solution to existing cellular connectivity for IoT devices.

Both Skylo and Vodafone IoT’s network cores will integrate allowing the seamless change between cellular and NTN connectivity from a single Vodafone SIM. Ideal for asset tracking, energy services, environmental monitoring, and fleet management, the hybrid connectivity technology will allow for multi-national connectivity. Customers can continue managing their IoT estates using Vodafone IoT’s Managed Connectivity Platform, for both cellular and NTN connectivity.

According to Skylo, its network consists of multiple constellations of satellites, and integrates directly into existing chipsets, modules, and operating systems.

Erik Brenneis, CEO of Vodafone IoT, said, “As we continue our mission to provide our customers with truly global IoT connectivity, today marks another significant step forwards. Our new partnership with Skylo will help us deliver ubiquitous connectivity for our customers and make a step-change in network access, reliability and resilience which together with enable the next wave of innovative IoT solutions.”



