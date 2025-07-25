AAEON Expands Desktop Appliance Line with FWS-2291 and FWS-2292 for Hybrid Network Infrastructures

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced two new products to its desktop network appliance range, the FWS-2291 and FWS-2292, developed for SD-WAN, uCPE, and UTM applications. The additions leverage the Intel Processor N97 and Intel Processor N150, respectively. According to AAEON, both can support optional CPUs such as the Intel Atom x7000RE, Intel Atom x7000C, and Intel Processor N-series ranges (formerly Twin Lake, Alder Lake-N, and Amston Lake).

Both devices include an M.2 3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key slot for the installation of 5G, 4G/LTE, and Wi-Fi modules, as well as an M.2 2242 M-Key for storage module integration on top of a 2.5” HDD Bay and up to 128GB of onboard eMMC in a 220mm x 105mm x 44mm form factor.

Offered are dual rear-panel lockable power input connectors with power adapter selections personalized to manage intense CPU workloads, along with redundant power support for continuous operation.

The FWS-2291 has four 2.5GbE copper RJ-45 and two GbE SFP ports with two-pair LAN bypass making it ideal for hybrid ecosystems demanding both long-distance fiber uplinks and local high-speed LAN capabilities.

With its six RJ-45 ports, all of which offer 2.5GbE speed, and two-pair LAN bypass, the FWS-2292 is enhanced for edge firewall, UTM, or SD-Branch applications.

