Embedded Computing Design

At embedded world, CEVA Accelerates Innovative Connectivity in MCUs and SOCs for IoT and Smart Edge AI Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 09, 2024

News

At embedded world, CEVA Accelerates Innovative Connectivity in MCUs and SOCs for IoT and Smart Edge AI Applications
Image Credit: Ceva

Ceva, Inc. released Ceva-Waves Links, an innovative lineup of multi-protocol wireless platform IPs. The IPs are designed to support the most recent wireless standards, catering to the increasing demand for chips with enhanced connectivity features targeting Smart Edge devices in consumer IoT, Industrial, automotive, and personal computing.

“The Ceva-Waves Links wireless connectivity IPs build on our extensive portfolio that already powers more than 1 billion devices annually and has enabled us to establish a strong and diversified customer base across consumer and industrial IoT applications,” said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT BU at CEVA. “With many customers designing chips employing multiple wireless standards, Links is a natural extension, leveraging our technology and expertise to dramatically reduce the technology barrier but yet delivering a tailored, optimal solution that provides the high-performance, low latency and low-power connectivity required.”

IPs include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread / Zigbee / Matter) offering a range of qualified, easy-to-integrate, multi-protocol wireless communications subsystems, each featuring optimized co-existence schemes and adapted to various radios and configurations.

The Links series draws upon the freshly rebranded Ceva-Waves suite of wireless connectivity IPs, previously RivieraWaves. At the forefront is Ceva-Waves Links100, an integrated, power-efficient communication subsystem IP tailored for IoT applications, featuring support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and 802.15.4.

Ceva-Waves Links Key Features:

The Links100 is an integrated, low power, Wi-Fi / Bluetooth / 15.4 communications subsystem IP for IoT applications.

Highlights:

  • Wi-Fi 6 optimized for cost-sensitive IoT applications,
  • Bluetooth 5.4 Dual Mode, supporting advanced Bluetooth Audio with Auracast, and with a comprehensive suite of Bluetooth profiles
  • IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread, ZigBee, Matter) for smart home applications
  • Optimized co-existence scheme for efficient concurrent communications
  • Pre-integrated with a low power multi-protocol radio at TSMC 22nm process

Upcoming Links Platforms May Include:

  • Advanced Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 with MLO, for a variety of use-cases, from power-efficient IoT to high-speed data streaming
  • Next generation Bluetooth for Channel Sounding and High Data Throughout
  • UWB, supporting FiRa 2.0, CCC Digital Key 3.0, and Radar, for innovative micro-location and sensing features
  • Optimized co-existence schemes for each specific configuration
  • Pre-integrated radio solutions, including partner and customer’s own technology, to address a wide range of configurations and foundry process nodes

“Increasingly, wireless connectivity chips are required to handle multiple standards to meet the evolving needs and diverse use cases of consumer and industrial devices. The Ceva-Waves Links family offers a significant value proposition to semiconductor companies and OEMs, lowering the risk and investment required to integrate multi-protocol wireless connectivity into chip designs. Moreover with support for UWB, the Links family offers innovative micro-location and radar sensing features for truly advanced smart edge devices,” said Andrew Zignani, Senior Research Director, ABI Research.

For more information, visit ceva-ip.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning - Predictive Maintenance
Automotive
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Consumer
Consumer - Consumer Networking
Consumer - Smart Home Tech
Healthcare
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Topic Tags
AI & Machine Learning
embedded world 2024 Best in Show Honorable Mention

April 8, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: ATP Electronics
Embedded World 2024: High-Endurance, Robust Cross-Temp Reliability 176-Layer Storage, DDR5-5600 Solutions Take Center Stage at ATP Electronics’ Exhibit

April 5, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: DigiKey
DigiKey Hosts Great Board Giveaway, Technical Demos and More at Embedded World 2024

April 5, 2024

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: MIPS
Road to embedded world: MIPS Unlocks Power of Edge AI Through Data Movement

April 9, 2024

MORE