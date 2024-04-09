At embedded world, CEVA Accelerates Innovative Connectivity in MCUs and SOCs for IoT and Smart Edge AI Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Ceva

Ceva, Inc. released Ceva-Waves Links, an innovative lineup of multi-protocol wireless platform IPs. The IPs are designed to support the most recent wireless standards, catering to the increasing demand for chips with enhanced connectivity features targeting Smart Edge devices in consumer IoT, Industrial, automotive, and personal computing.

“The Ceva-Waves Links wireless connectivity IPs build on our extensive portfolio that already powers more than 1 billion devices annually and has enabled us to establish a strong and diversified customer base across consumer and industrial IoT applications,” said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT BU at CEVA. “With many customers designing chips employing multiple wireless standards, Links is a natural extension, leveraging our technology and expertise to dramatically reduce the technology barrier but yet delivering a tailored, optimal solution that provides the high-performance, low latency and low-power connectivity required.”

IPs include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread / Zigbee / Matter) offering a range of qualified, easy-to-integrate, multi-protocol wireless communications subsystems, each featuring optimized co-existence schemes and adapted to various radios and configurations.

The Links series draws upon the freshly rebranded Ceva-Waves suite of wireless connectivity IPs, previously RivieraWaves. At the forefront is Ceva-Waves Links100, an integrated, power-efficient communication subsystem IP tailored for IoT applications, featuring support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and 802.15.4.

Ceva-Waves Links Key Features:

The Links100 is an integrated, low power, Wi-Fi / Bluetooth / 15.4 communications subsystem IP for IoT applications.

Highlights:

Wi-Fi 6 optimized for cost-sensitive IoT applications,

Bluetooth 5.4 Dual Mode, supporting advanced Bluetooth Audio with Auracast, and with a comprehensive suite of Bluetooth profiles

IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread, ZigBee, Matter) for smart home applications

Optimized co-existence scheme for efficient concurrent communications

Pre-integrated with a low power multi-protocol radio at TSMC 22nm process

Upcoming Links Platforms May Include:

Advanced Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 with MLO, for a variety of use-cases, from power-efficient IoT to high-speed data streaming

Next generation Bluetooth for Channel Sounding and High Data Throughout

UWB, supporting FiRa 2.0, CCC Digital Key 3.0, and Radar, for innovative micro-location and sensing features

Optimized co-existence schemes for each specific configuration

Pre-integrated radio solutions, including partner and customer’s own technology, to address a wide range of configurations and foundry process nodes

“Increasingly, wireless connectivity chips are required to handle multiple standards to meet the evolving needs and diverse use cases of consumer and industrial devices. The Ceva-Waves Links family offers a significant value proposition to semiconductor companies and OEMs, lowering the risk and investment required to integrate multi-protocol wireless connectivity into chip designs. Moreover with support for UWB, the Links family offers innovative micro-location and radar sensing features for truly advanced smart edge devices,” said Andrew Zignani, Senior Research Director, ABI Research.

For more information, visit ceva-ip.com.