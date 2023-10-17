Grab a Round Trip of 640ns Courtesy Orthogone

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Orthogone Technologies

Montreal, Canada. Orthogone Technologies introduced its latest high-velocity interconnect, the Ultra-Low Latency (ULL) PCIe DMA Controller. The solution boasts a bidirectional data exchange of 640ns round trip. Features include an extensive software development kit, effortless integration with FPGA logic, and multiple customizable build time parameters

“Our new ULL PCIe DMA Controller is designed to provide a highly efficient and reliable solution for developing latency-critical applications," explains Alexandre Raymond, CTO and co-founder of Orthogone Technologies. " We are confident that our highly parameterizable IP core will benefit our customers with its performances, features, and capabilities."

Ideal Applications:

Electronic Trading

Networking

Security

High-performance computing (HPC)

For more information, visit info.orthogone.com.