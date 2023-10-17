Embedded Computing Design

Grab a Round Trip of 640ns Courtesy Orthogone

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 17, 2023

News

Grab a Round Trip of 640ns Courtesy Orthogone
Image Credit: Orthogone Technologies

Montreal, Canada. Orthogone Technologies introduced its latest high-velocity interconnect, the Ultra-Low Latency (ULL) PCIe DMA Controller. The solution boasts a bidirectional data exchange of 640ns round trip. Features include an extensive software development kit, effortless integration with FPGA logic, and multiple customizable build time parameters

“Our new ULL PCIe DMA Controller is designed to provide a highly efficient and reliable solution for developing latency-critical applications," explains Alexandre Raymond, CTO and co-founder of Orthogone Technologies. " We are confident that our highly parameterizable IP core will benefit our customers with its performances, features, and capabilities."

Ideal Applications:

  • Electronic Trading
  • Networking
  • Security
  • High-performance computing (HPC)

For more information, visit info.orthogone.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
AI & Machine Learning
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G
Security
Healthcare
Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Orthogone Technologies
Grab a Round Trip of 640ns Courtesy Orthogone

October 17, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW5557x Wi-Fi 6 tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 SoC

September 5, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Microchip
Microchip Utilizing Arm Enhances Hardware Security

October 11, 2023

MORE