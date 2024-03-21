Embedded Computing Design

Road to embedded world: ICOP Brings its Real-Time Industry 4.0 EtherCAT Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 21, 2024

Blog

Road to embedded world: ICOP Brings its Real-Time Industry 4.0 EtherCAT Solutions
Image Credit: ICOP

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

Visit embedded world 2024 where at Booth 1-581, ICOP will be showcasing its complete EtherCAT solutions (QEC) that enable real-time Industry 4.0 with "Industrial Arduino-based graphical software tools and SQL libraries". ICOP’s QEC provides a full solution for EtherCAT and monitors carbon footprint in real-time IIOT systems.

QEC offers a complete solution for EtherCAT including EtherCAT Master and common EtherCAT Slave modules (e.g., Digital I/O, Analog I/O, RS232/485, converters, motion controller/drivers, etc.) as well as integrated hardware and software for a wide range of industrial automation applications. 

QEC Products:

  • EtherCAT Master: QEC-M-01, QEC-M-043T, QEC-M-070T, QEC-M-090T, QEC-M-150T
  • EtherCAT Slave: Digital IO, Stepper Motor Controller, HID

QEC Hardware Features:

  • All QEC series adopt recyclable metal cases.
  • Supports two mutually isolated power inputs, Vs and Vp (5V-56Vdc).
  • RJ-45 network supports 24V/3A power supplies and automatically switches ORing power supply systems.
  • Supports EtherCAT Cable Redundancy so the system would not crash even when one network fails.

QEC Supports Complete Real-Time Industry 4.0 with Industrial Arduino

Designers can go through the 86Duino IDE's rich built-in library of examples, functions, and graphical programming tools to reduce development time. The MySQL libraries are available to build the Big-data database and quickly upgrade to real-time IIoT.

For more information, visit qec.tw/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Open Source
Topic Tags
AI & Machine Learning
Embedded Editor Report: AI at the Edge Shines at NVIDIA GTC

March 20, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Cadence Expands Tensilica Vision Family with Radar Accelerator and New DSPs for Automotive Applications

March 11, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
2024 NVIDIA GTC Best In Show Winners: Development Tools & Operating Systems

March 18, 2024

MORE