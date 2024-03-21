Road to embedded world: ICOP Brings its Real-Time Industry 4.0 EtherCAT Solutions

Visit embedded world 2024 where at Booth 1-581, ICOP will be showcasing its complete EtherCAT solutions (QEC) that enable real-time Industry 4.0 with "Industrial Arduino-based graphical software tools and SQL libraries". ICOP’s QEC provides a full solution for EtherCAT and monitors carbon footprint in real-time IIOT systems.

QEC offers a complete solution for EtherCAT including EtherCAT Master and common EtherCAT Slave modules (e.g., Digital I/O, Analog I/O, RS232/485, converters, motion controller/drivers, etc.) as well as integrated hardware and software for a wide range of industrial automation applications.

QEC Products:

EtherCAT Master: QEC-M-01, QEC-M-043T, QEC-M-070T, QEC-M-090T, QEC-M-150T

EtherCAT Slave: Digital IO, Stepper Motor Controller, HID

QEC Hardware Features:

All QEC series adopt recyclable metal cases.

Supports two mutually isolated power inputs, Vs and Vp (5V-56Vdc).

RJ-45 network supports 24V/3A power supplies and automatically switches ORing power supply systems.

Supports EtherCAT Cable Redundancy so the system would not crash even when one network fails.

QEC Supports Complete Real-Time Industry 4.0 with Industrial Arduino

Designers can go through the 86Duino IDE's rich built-in library of examples, functions, and graphical programming tools to reduce development time. The MySQL libraries are available to build the Big-data database and quickly upgrade to real-time IIoT.

