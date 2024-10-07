The Road to embedded world North America: Wirepas Demos its Self-Healing Mesh Network

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Wirepas

Wirepas mesh technology is designed for smart industry, smart city, and smart retail applications where communication challenges consists of noisy harsh environments. It overcomes the difficulties with a robust and self-healing mesh network. Stop by booth #1953 at embedded world North America if interested in industrial IoT, city planning, fire escape lighting, industrial sensors, or commercial building management technology.

According to Wirepas, it is focused on industrial communications and its technology will continue to operate even if the infrastructure around fails. Wirepas does not choke the radio spectrum by sharing a common channel, nor does it create an expectation that every node should shout, leading to further problems. Wirepas is not dependent on an installed infrastructure that may have problems from unsuccessfully located border routers.

The Wirepas mesh network supports nodes that work together and guarantee there is a continuously reliable line to the gateway. If a node turns off, the network self-heals by re-organizing itself on the fly. If the Gateway is turned off, the nodes connect to another gateway in the network.

Typically, the installation of wireless networks involves an IT manager who surveys the area to determine the optimal frequency. In the case of Wirepas, the process is automated, with nodes and their neighboring devices negotiating and deciding on their own frequencies.

This system allows for a highly optimized channel selection in localized areas. Should new interference occur, the nodes will continuously reassess and move to more effective frequencies. As nodes enhance their frequency selection, they can reduce transmit powers to decrease overall energy use. Low power supports battery energy for numerous years. Nodes with Wirepas can exist in locations that lack other power sources.

Since each node serves as a repeater or router, they no longer need to exist at the fringes of connectivity due to the absence of traditional infrastructure.

Simply add a battery-powered sensor to unlock those hard to get to areas. Even in an environment that may be off limits to other network infrastructures.

Booth Highlights:

Live Demos:

Wirepas mesh technology

Expert Insights:

Speak directly with a team of experts explaining solutions and insights that can lead to real improvements

Innovative Solutions:

Learn about the unique method utilized for a reliable and efficient network that uses less power and reduces operational costs

Strategic Partnerships:

Meet Wirepas industry partners

Future Technologies:

Expansion into the global NR+ 1.9 GHz band, a subscription-free, massively scalable option optimized for ultra-reliable and low-latency communications

Please visit Wirepas at ew24 NA in Booth #1953, or visit wirepas.com/ for more information.

