The Road to embedded world: Wirepas and Partners are Whipping Bad IoT into Shape

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Blog

Image Credit: Wirepas Wirepas is joining Embedded World 2025 with its partners Cthings.co, N-iX, Haltian, and Wapice, all share share the vision of better IoT. At the partner booth 4A-300 visitors will get a chance to explore partner solutions.

Partner Demos

CTHINGS.CO will have a live demo of their scalable, secure edge IoT solutions to easily deploy & manage IoT devices, apps, and networks: Orchestra Platform, Edge IoT Gateways, and Connectivity Cards.

N-iX accelerates digital transformation through expert IoT and embedded systems development. They combine AI, cloud, and data expertise to build secure, scalable solutions that drive measurable business value.

Haltian unlocks your business potential by combining a proven IoT platform with engineering excellence. Visit the booth to discover Haltian’s world-class product creation and integration capabilities.

Wapice is a Finnish technology company specializing in IoT, AI, and embedded systems. They provide solutions from sensor to cloud, empowering industries with smart, connected, and scalable innovations.

Wirepas Demos

Wirepas will showcase its Wirepas Mesh network’s interoperability with devices from over 15 partners demonstrating the ecosystem's strength and maturity.

Visit DECT Forum’s booth with a Wirepas 5G Mesh Demo where one smart meter will be connected to the demo network with the first implementation of the NR+ standard.

For more information, visit wirepas.com.