VIA Labs Introduces Industrial USB 5Gbps and 10Gbps Hub Controllers for Machine Vision and Data Acquisition

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: VIA Labs

VIA Labs, Inc. (VLI) introduced the industrial grade VL819i USB 5Gbps and VL822i 10Gbps Hub Controllers offering reliable, high-bandwidth operation for applications including machine vision, high-performance peripherals, displays, data acquisition, storage, and general connectivity. The solutions are ideal for environments in a temperature range from -40°C to +85°C.

"While individual device endpoints may not require 10Gbps bandwidth, our VL822i USB 10Gbps Hub Controller leverages Multiple-IN transaction support to move beyond the limitations of basic round-robin scheduling of USB 5Gbps Hubs," said Eric WH. Cheng, Product Manager, VIA Labs, Inc. "When paired with a USB 10Gbps Host, VL822i can interleave requests and manage multiple concurrent transactions. This helps to reduce system-level latency, improving performance and responsiveness when multiple USB 5Gbps devices are used."

The hub controllers come in two designs. The first is the standard Q7 version that utilizes a 9x9mm QFN76 package and is enhanced for USB-A downstream ports. The Q8 form uses a 10x10mm QFN88 package and is ideal for USB-C, integrating muxes for the upstream and two downstream ports.

Both the VL822i and VL819i have the same package and pinout, enabling designers to address different performance tiers without multiple hardware designs. For seamless integration, both hub controllers offer Pin-to-Pin (P2P) and Bill-of-Materials (BOM) compatibility.

For more information, visit via-labs.com/product_show.