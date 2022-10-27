Embedded Computing Design

New Rugged COTS Vision Computer Platform Released from Concurrent Technologies

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 27, 2022

News

Image Provided by Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies released its Intel® Core™ i7 processor powered Helios, an ITAR-free Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) rugged industrial computing vision system with optimal Size, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C) envelope able to withstand the harshest edge environments. Included is an Nvidia® graphics module with adequate I/O and storage plasticity for command-and-control display, degrade vision enhancement, and 360° vehicle navigation.

Concurrent designed the Helios to meet SOSA™ specification for potential storage, sensing, and control systems by interchanging Plug In Cards (PICs). Miles Adcock, CEO of Concurrent Technologies, says, "The launch of Helios is a milestone achievement demonstrating our commitment to provide our customers with rugged systems based on our fantastic range of PICs. Creating rugged solutions driven by customer demand is a key pillar of our growth strategy, Helios is a major step in that direction, and I expect to make further announcements as we enhance our portfolio and capabilities."

For more information, visit gocct.com.

 

Categories
Industrial - Machine Vision
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Device Management
Automotive
