New Rugged COTS Vision Computer Platform Released from Concurrent Technologies

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies released its Intel® Core™ i7 processor powered Helios, an ITAR-free Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) rugged industrial computing vision system with optimal Size, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C) envelope able to withstand the harshest edge environments. Included is an Nvidia® graphics module with adequate I/O and storage plasticity for command-and-control display, degrade vision enhancement, and 360° vehicle navigation.

Concurrent designed the Helios to meet SOSA™ specification for potential storage, sensing, and control systems by interchanging Plug In Cards (PICs). Miles Adcock, CEO of Concurrent Technologies, says, "The launch of Helios is a milestone achievement demonstrating our commitment to provide our customers with rugged systems based on our fantastic range of PICs. Creating rugged solutions driven by customer demand is a key pillar of our growth strategy, Helios is a major step in that direction, and I expect to make further announcements as we enhance our portfolio and capabilities."

For more information, visit gocct.com.