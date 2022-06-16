Visit ADI OtoSense at EASA 2022—More than just a Motor Sensor

Press Release

Visit the ADI OtoSense™ team from June 26 to 28, 2022 at the EASA Convention 2022 in St. Louis at booth 234 and find out more about our Smart Motor Sensor solution.

ADI OtoSense Smart Motor Sensor (SMS) monitors the condition of your electric motors by combining best-in-class sensing technologies with leading-edge data analysis. ADI OtoSense SMS provides actionable diagnostics and the ability to diagnose nine mechanical and electrical motor faults, including fault severity and recommended actions to address specific faults.

Agnostic of motor type, ADI OtoSense SMS covers the most critical diagnostics, translating data into actionable insights. The Smart Motor Sensor allows for 24/7 condition-based monitoring of all your low voltage electric motors. It presents information in a clear way, telling you both what the problem is and how to fix it.

So, keep reading here—especially if you are new to the term “predictive maintenance.” And please feel free to get in touch at [email protected].