Automate 2026 Best-in-Show: Winners

Story

All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

AI & Machine Learning

ARBOR Solution Inc: ARES-1983H-AI Series

The ARES-1983H-AI is a rugged industrial edge AI computer powered by Intel® 12th–14th Gen Core™ processors, featuring DDR5 memory and TPM 2.0 security. Designed as a universal AI carrier, it supports modular expansion with up to four M.2 AI accelerators, including MemryX, DEEPX, and Axelera, each delivering dedicated inference performance. This compact system uniquely runs four real-time AI workloads simultaneously—fire and smoke detection, pose estimation, PPE recognition, and object detection—on a single device without requiring a GPU.

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

Vecow: Vecow EAC-7000 Series Embedded AI Computing System

The Vecow EAC-7000 is a high-performance, fanless edge AI computing system powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor, designed for next-generation robotics and autonomous applications. It delivers up to 2,070 TFLOPS of AI performance with advanced GPU acceleration and supports real-time processing of multi-sensor data. With rich I/O including up to 16 GMSL automotive cameras, 10GigE, CAN bus, and M.2 expansion, it enables seamless system integration. Its rugged design, wide temperature range, and industrial reliability make it ideal for deployment in harsh environments.

Dev Tools, Software & OS

QNX: QNX Everywhere Developer Desktop

QNX Everywhere Developer Desktop is a self-hosted, cloud-enabled development environment that allows engineers to develop, build, and run QNX software using familiar Linux tools, utilities, and workflows. It eliminates traditional host/target complexity and enables rapid reuse of existing open-source components, often without modification. With preconfigured SDKs, libraries, and an open-source dashboard tracking popular packages, developers can quickly bring Linux software into QNX. Available as part of the free, non-commercial QNX Everywhere licence, it accelerates development while maintaining QNX’s renowned reliability, security, and real-time performance.