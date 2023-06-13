Avnet and Fujikura Announce 5G mmWave PAAM Development Platform

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

PHOENIX – Avnet, Inc. and Fujikura recently released a 5G FR2 phased array antenna development platform for mmWave frequency bands that enables development and prototyping of advanced 5G mmWave systems using AMD ZynqTM UltraScale+™ RFSoC Gen3 and Fujikura’s FutureAccess™ Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM), controlled by the Avnet RFSoC Explorer® MATLAB dashboard.

The combination of RF SoC, mmWave beamforming array, and intuitive software allows customers to quickly prototype with Fujikura’s compact PAAM and AMD RFSoC architecture.

“With the acceleration of the 5G market, higher bandwidth applications are driving the need for mmWave technology, especially in the industrial and telecom segments,” said Jim Beneke, vice president of Avnet's Advanced Applications Group.

The addition of Avnet's RFSoC Explorer MATLAB application enables smoother development and prototyping of advanced 5G mmWave systems using AMD’s RFSoC Gen3 and Fujikura’s 5G PAAM. It can be extended to control the entire system from antenna to digital and helps with implementation and testing of mmWave beamforming applications without HDL or software coding.

“Our collaboration on the Avnet RFSoC Explorer MATLAB app demonstrates how 5G standard waveform generation combined with signal analysis capabilities can help engineers get their wireless designs completed faster,” said Noam Levine, partner manager at MathWorks.

The Fujikura PAAM operates in the 3GPP FR2 frequency bands n257 (28 GHz), n258 (26 GHz), and n261 (27 GHZ), meaning it can be used in both indoor and outdoor applications. It is a complete PAAM module with an integrated 8x8 antenna element, RF ICs, filter, an optimal TCO, and beam switching speed of under 220ns.

